Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And DC vs KKR Head to Head Record

After suffering two back-to-back defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders will now be aiming to return to winning ways on Thursday. In their next match, the Nitish Rana-led team will be up against a struggling Delhi Capitals side.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer hit a sensational century in the last match against Mumbai Indians. But his brilliance with the bat went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders had to suffer a five-wicket defeat in the contest.

With four points from five games, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed in the seventh position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 standings. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have not been able to secure a win yet in the IPL 2023 season.

David Warner’s men are right now struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

Head-to-head records

The two teams have so far faced each other on 32 occasions. Out of the 32 meetings, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 16 matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders 15 times. A solitary clash ended in no result. In their last meeting, Delhi Capitals clinched a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in April 2022.

Check Out DC vs KKR Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR Full Squad-

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

