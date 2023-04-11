DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Coverage on TV And Online

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to claim their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when they take the field against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 11. The IPL 2023 match between Delhi and Mumbai will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With no points to their name, the five-time IPL winners are struggling at the ninth spot in the IPL standings. In their last match, the Rohit Sharma-led side had to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. The situation has not been much different for Delhi Capitals b either. David Warner’s men have not recorded a win yet in IPL 2023 after playing three matches.

Delhi Capitals are right now languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. Delhi will head into the game after suffering a 57-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will take place on April 11, Tuesday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

