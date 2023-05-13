DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals will be looking to get back on track when they take on the Punjab Super Kings in the 59th match of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Capitals suffered a disappointing 27-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings in their previous match and would want their batting unit to finally step up.

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, too are in a must-win situation in their upcoming matches, as their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs are hanging by a thread.

Fantasy Player Picks for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form - he is expected to step up and take charge against his former team in this crunch match. He needs to be wary of Anrich Nortje’s extra pace, but he has the experience to make his presence felt. Dhawan can be the captain of your side.

For Delhi Capitals, David Warner has been the best batter and once again, a lot of onus will be on him. He will be expected to get the team off to a cracking start. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

In the head to head battle between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, the honours are split pretty even. The two teams have faced each other 30 times where DC have won 15, whereas PBKS have won 15.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain: David Warner

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

What are the full squads of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

DC vs PBKS Full Squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey (wk), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Matthew Short, Raj Bawa