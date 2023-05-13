DC vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar Eliminate Delhi Capitals From Playoffs Race

Prabhsimran Singh scored a maiden IPL century to guide Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Prabhsimran scored 103 off 65 with the help of 10 fours and six sixes. No other PBKS batter crossed 20.

For DC, Ishant Sharma took 2/27.

Prabhsimran opened up by hitting two sixes and a four in an over of Mitchell Marsh to revive Punjab Kings.

Ishant Sharma struck twice in as many to get rid of Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan and then No. 3 Liam Livingstone cheaply. Axar Patel then got rid of Jitesh Sharma to leave PBKS wobbling.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings on Saturday. A couple of changes for DC with Mukesh Kumar is back in DC XI replacing Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav being replaced by Praveen Dubey.

PBKS have replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa with Sikandar Raza.

Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings for the first time in IPL 2023 with hopes of keeping their slim playoffs hopes alive. DC left behind a run of five defeats in a row at the start of the season to revive their campaign with four wins from next five matches.

However, their chances are now hanging by a thread after the defeat to Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians making all the right noises as the race for the playoffs remains a close affair.

PBKS also need to win tonight to keep themselves in contention but they are a little better placed than DC whom they will play again in five days time.

For DC, their top-order has started firing but David Warner has been struggling of late. Since hitting 57 against Kolkata Knight Riders last month, he has gone five innings without crossing 22 and in two of them he failed to score. Another matter of worry for DC is their underperforming India batters with Axar Patel being the lone performer with the bat.

PBKS have a similar conundrum. Their middle-order has been doing the heavy lifting and they have not been able to settle on a dependable No. 3. Captain Shikhar Dhawan is having a decent season with the bat and would like to score big tonight.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh