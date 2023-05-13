DC vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar Eliminate Delhi Capitals From Playoffs Race

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 23:20 IST
Delhi, India
IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS Highlights: Harpreet Brar took four wickets, triggering a dramatic collapse as Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 31 runs. Chasing 168, DC were off to rollicking start courtesy their captain David Warner’s brisk half-century but once Harpreet was introduced, the contest shifted dramatically towards PBKS. Read More
Chasing 168, Delhi Capitals made a terrific start on a spin-friendly pitch. Their captain David Warner raced away to a quick half-century and DC soon found themselves on the front foot in the chase having made 69 without loss in 6.1 overs. It was then that Harpreet Brar began his magic as he first outfoxed Phillip Salt with a quicker one to have him bowled on 21. And then Rahul Chahar struck from the other end as well accounting for Mitchell Marsh. Brar struck twice in his next over and soon DC found themselves in deep trouble at 86/6.
Their middle order failed spectacularly and they didn’t recover from Brar’s four blows to finish with 136/8 in 20 overs as PBKS won by 31 runs. Before Brar, it was Prabhsimran Singh’s sparkling maiden IPL century that guided PBKS to 167/7. Prabhsimran made 103 off 65 while Sam Curran’s 20 off 24 was the next best contribution. PBKS are alive in the race for a top-four finish but DC are officially out.
Five runs from the final over as Delhi Capitals finish with 136/8 from 20 overs in chase of 168. Punjab Kings have comprehensively beaten DC by 31 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. DC are out of playoffs race.
Arshdeep Singh bowls the 19th over. Allows four singles. Finishes his quota. Delhi Capitals now need 37 off the final over.
Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are in the middle for Delhi Capitals. This is a mere formality for the Punjab Kings now. All DC can do is now prevent them from winning big.
OUT! Praveen Dubey goes for a big shot and but Nathan Ellis beats the DC batter with pace and the ball crashes onto the stumps. Dubey scored 16 off 20. PBKS inching closer.
Arshdeep Singh continues. Just three singles in the over. Praveen Dubey and Kuldeep Yadav are the two batters tasked with taking DC over the line - a very difficult task now. DC need 46 off 18.
OUT! Nathan Ellis comes back into the attack and strikes. A short ball and Aman Khan pulls it but cannot get the timing right. Harpreet Brar in the deep does the rest. He scored 16 off 18. Time-out.
They need more of these overs. Pace returns in Arshdeep Singh and Praveen Dubey finds the gap through point for a four. And then Aman Khan flicks the final delivery over midwicket for a six. 13 runs from it.
A low full toss from Rahul Chahar and Aman Khan lofts it over extra cover for a much-needed four and that was the only scoring shot of the over. DC need 65 off 36.
Three singles and as many dot balls in the first over of Sikandar Raza. Praveen Dubey and Aman Khan are the two batters for DC. This is Punjab’s game to lose now.
Rahul Chahar continues. He draws an edge from Praveen Dubey and the ball races away for a four. And Chahar follows it with five dot balls in a row. DC need 73 off 48 with four wickets remaining.
OUT! A ripper from Harpreet Brar. He’s acing this now. Pitched on length around middle and leg and it spins dramatically to beat Manish Pandey’s bat and crash onto the stumps. Pandey is completely outfoxed. He walks back for a three-ball duck. Brar has four wickets now.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. What a dramatic and quick turnaround. Rahul Chahar has trapped Axar Patel LBW on 1. A full delivery from Chahar and Axar went for a flick but missed his shot. The umpire gave it out but Axar reviewed and it would have clipped the leg stump.
OUT! Massive wicket for Punjab Kings this one. Harpreet Brar has spun them back into this contest with the scalp of David Warner on 54. There was a big appeal for LBW as Warner missed the full delivery. Warner looked quite confident. No spike on Ultra-edge and ball tracker says it would have hit the stump.
OUT! Punjab Kings are back. Another batter falls to a spinner. Rilee Roussow wanted to clear the long-on boundary but doesn’t get the ball far as Sikandar Raza takes an easy catch. Harpreet Brar strikes again.
Rilee Rossouw had no idea where the ball was going as he hands his bat and the ball lobs towards short third man fielder and falls just short. Rahul Chahar though is frustrated as Arshdeep misfields allowing a single. 7 runs and a wicket in the over of Chahar.
WICKET! Mitchell Marsh reviews the LBW call in the dying seconds. An attempt at a sweep off Rahul Chahar and he misses to be hit on the pad. Looked close to the naked eye. No spike on ultra-edge. Impact on umpire’s call and it would have clipped the off stump. Review retained but Marsh given his marching orders.
With a pull for a single, David Warner brings up a 23-ball fifty - 60th of his IPL career. Has to be the best fifty of his season so far. Superb so far from the DC captain.
The over of Harpreet Brar began with Phillip Salt hitting a boundary but the bowler bounced back by having him bowled off the next. 8 runs and a wicket in it. Mitchell Marsh has walked in next.
OUT! Harpreet Brar gets his man. A quicker one from Brar as Phillip Salt went for a cut shot but was a little late and the ball sneaks past to crash onto the stumps. Salt scored 21 off 17.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh into the attack now. And David Warner says I’m in charge tonight. Arshdeep though outfoxes Warner with a slow bouncer with the pair exchanging smiles. And then Warner if offered a short ball which he pulls away for a four. And follows that with a six over midwicket. 12 runs from it. DC need 103 off 84 deliveries now.
With back-to-back fours, DC captain David Warner brings up the team’s half-century in 4.4 overs. Superb start from Warner and DC.
David Warner continues to collect boundaries. DC camp will be happy coz when Warner is in such a touch, he can finish games himself. Sam Curran continues and starts with a slower delivery which Warner picks up quickly and thrashes over midwicket for a four. Later, PBKS used DRS to reverse an on-field call for a wide as the ball struck the thigh pad before Jitesh Sharma completed a fine take behind the stump. Warner was lucky though as he went after the final delivery without much foot movement and the edge went past the keeper for a four. 12 runs from it.
A poor first over from Harpreet Brar. He started with a half-tracker which David Warner duly pulled away for a four. And he was lucky that the next just resulted in one run. However, Phil Salt cut the next one past covers for a four of his own before finding the gap on the off side with a cut through point. 13 runs from it.
Left-arm pacer Sam Curran pressed into action from the other end. Starts well before bowling one down the legs which David Warner flicks away for an easy four. Barring that slip, Curran was on the money. Just 6 runs from it.
David Warner is up and running. A short ball first up from Rishi Dhawan and Warner pulls it to midwicket for a four to open his and DC’s account. Rishi goes wide and this time, Warner cuts it through point for four more. Rishi ends the over well by allowing 2 more off his next four. A positive start from the home team.
So out walk the two Delhi Capitals openers - David Warner and Phillip Salt. Salt played a stunning knock in his last game in Delhi when he led a dominating run-chase against RCB. Can he replicate? Rishi Dhawan has the new ball.
10 runs from the final over including a six from the bat of Sikandar Raza - a low full toss smashed over extra cover. PBKS have made 167/7 in 20 overs. Will it be enough? Punjab have Prabhsimran Singh to thank for ending with a decent total as his century kept them ticking.
WICKET! Shahrukh Khan called for a bye by Sikandar Raza after missing his shot. And Khaleel Ahmed has ample time to break the stumps.
Fabulous from Mukesh Kumar. Introduced into the 19th over and delivers with a wicket and three runs in it. Should DC have bowled him more tonight?
Prabhsimran Singh scored a maiden IPL century to guide Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Prabhsimran scored 103 off 65 with the help of 10 fours and six sixes. No other PBKS batter crossed 20.
For DC, Ishant Sharma took 2/27.
Prabhsimran opened up by hitting two sixes and a four in an over of Mitchell Marsh to revive Punjab Kings.
Ishant Sharma struck twice in as many to get rid of Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan and then No. 3 Liam Livingstone cheaply. Axar Patel then got rid of Jitesh Sharma to leave PBKS wobbling.
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings on Saturday. A couple of changes for DC with Mukesh Kumar is back in DC XI replacing Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav being replaced by Praveen Dubey.
PBKS have replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa with Sikandar Raza.
Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings for the first time in IPL 2023 with hopes of keeping their slim playoffs hopes alive. DC left behind a run of five defeats in a row at the start of the season to revive their campaign with four wins from next five matches.
However, their chances are now hanging by a thread after the defeat to Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians making all the right noises as the race for the playoffs remains a close affair.
PBKS also need to win tonight to keep themselves in contention but they are a little better placed than DC whom they will play again in five days time.
For DC, their top-order has started firing but David Warner has been struggling of late. Since hitting 57 against Kolkata Knight Riders last month, he has gone five innings without crossing 22 and in two of them he failed to score. Another matter of worry for DC is their underperforming India batters with Axar Patel being the lone performer with the bat.
PBKS have a similar conundrum. Their middle-order has been doing the heavy lifting and they have not been able to settle on a dependable No. 3. Captain Shikhar Dhawan is having a decent season with the bat and would like to score big tonight.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
News18 Live Blog Team