DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: New Delhi Weather Forecast and Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday, May 13. This promises to be an interesting match, especially for the Punjab Kings, as they need to win all their remaining matches to qualify for playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals come into this match after another heartbreaking loss which they endured at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings. They are last in the points table and would take the field with nothing but pride to play for. However, they can still spoil the party of several other sides and hence, Punjab need to be wary of them.

The conditions in Delhi could assist the spin bowlers and hence, the combination of both sides will be under scrutiny.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What happened in the last IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi?

Delhi Capitals hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last IPL game in New Delhi. Delhi Capitals put in a dominant performance with the bat and chased down 181 runs with ridiculous ease courtesy power-packed performances by Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw.

What is the average score at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Arun Jaitley is 163.

DC vs PBKS Head-To-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have faced each other 30 times in the IPL. DC have won 15 games while the Punjab Kings have also won 15 matches.

DC vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley is expected to be on the slower side and will assist the slower bowlers. However, batters need to dig in and be on the lookout for bad deliveries. Conditions become easy during the later stages of the match.

Weather Report

The weather in New Delhi is expected to set fair on May 12. The temperature is expected to around 37°C on the match day with 22% humidity and 10 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.