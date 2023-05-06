DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals have not found any momentum this season and their batting has faltered right through. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table this season and would want to finally hope to get things right when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home.

RCB, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold and despite starting the season brightly, they have slipped away and are currently in the mid-table logjam. A win here could give them the required momentum to start their climb towards a top-four finish. They too need their middle order to step up and assist the top order. As things stand right now, they are hugely dependent on Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis and the middle order have to make their presence felt.

David Warner has found form in the recent games and he will be the key for Delhi Capitals in this fixture. He needs to be way of Mohammed Siraj and his opening burst as after this initial phase, the left-hander can take off.

For RCB, Virat Kohli has threatened to break loose all season and this match on his home turf could be the game when we finally get to see his full range. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have faced each other in 29 matches in IPL. Out of these 29 games, Bangalore have won 18 whereas Delhi emerged winners on 10 instances. There was a solitary match that did not produce any result.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

DC vs RCB Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (C), Phil Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

DC vs RCB Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

