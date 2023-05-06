DC vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023 Updates: Phil Salt 45-ball 87 Powers Delhi Capitals to Seven-wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Highlights: Phil Salt belted 87 off 45 as DC hunted down 183 in just 16.4 overs to beat RCB by seven wickets. The win, Delhi’s fourth of the season, has lifted them from the 10th spot to ninth and kept them alive in the playoffs race.
Salt and David Warner led a blazing start for DC in the Powerplay with the pair adding 60 runs before being separated. Read More
Phil Salt was at his attacking best as he starred in Delhi Capitals comfortable win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night. Salt went berserk from the Powerplay overs itself as he smashed his way to an whirlwind 45-ball 87 an innings that was the main reason behind DC making a short work of the 182-run target which they overhauled with 20 deliveries to spare. Besides Salt, Rilee Roussow (35* off 22) and Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) also played good hands to contribute to the win. This was after RCB opted to bat first with their opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitching an 82-run stand. Kohli made 55 whole Du Plessis scored 45. Marsh struck for DC with two wickets in as many deliveries including that of Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck. It was Mahipal Lomror who provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 54 off 29 to help RCB finish with a competitive total. The win was DC’s fourth of the season and with that, they have moved to the ninth spot in the standings.
A half-tracker from Glenn Maxwell and Rilee Rossouw thwacks it over deep midwicket for a maximum. With that Delhi Capitals overhaul the target of 182 in just 16.4 overs. They finish with 187/3 and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. Their resurgence continues. Excellent run-chase tonight powered by Phil Salt who blazed away to 45-ball 87.
Axar Patel gets off the mark with a six off the first delivery he faced after walking in at no. 5. Biffed over long-on. 13 runs and a wicket in it. DC need 3 off 24.
OUT! Too late now. RCB have finally dislodged Phil Salt. End of a marvelous innings from the DC opener who has brought his team on the brink of a facile win. A flighted delivery and Salt wanted to wanted to tuck this away but he ball hits the stumps after deflection from his pad. He scored 87 off 43.
No boundary in the third over of Josh Hazlewood despite a free-hit after he overstepped. DC need 16 off 30 deliveries now. Phil Salt unbeaten on 83 off 43, Rilee Rossouw on 26 off 17
Sixth six of the innings for Phil Salt now - a short ball from Wanindu Hasaranga pulled away over deep midwicket. 9 runs from it. DC need 23 off 36 now.
An expensive over from Harshal Patel - 24 runs added to DC’s total in it. The over started with a low full toss which Phil Salt hammered over midwicket for a six. A single brought Rilee Rossouw on the strike and the South African belted a straight six before shuffling and slogging one over long-on for another maximum. A misfield in the deep resulted in Rossouw getting a four off he final delivery. Salt on 74 off 37, Rossouw on 20 off 10
A tidy over from Wanindu Hasaranga in which RCB reviewed a not out LBW decision given in favour of Rilee Rossouw as the lefty went for a reverse sweep but missed it. Impact was outside off so on-field decision upheld. Just 3 runs from the over. DC need 56 off 48 now.
Rilee Rossouw is the new batter in the middle. Mitchell Marsh struck a four off Harshal Patel before holing out off the next. 8 runs and a wicket in the first over of Patel.
WICKET! Harshal Patel strikes. Mitchell Marsh knows ends up mishitting this. A low full toss directed on his pads and Marsh ends up lofting it at deep backward square leg region for Mahipal Lomror to take the catch. He scored 26 off 17.
WOW! Phil Salt is in a hurry. Left-arm spinner Mahipal Lomror into the attack now. And he drops a half-tracker to Phil Salt who punishes the bowler with a six over long-on. And when Lomror went full, Salt rode his luck with an outside edge to third man region for four. 13 runs from it.
FIFTY! Phil Salt get to his half-century with a four off Karn Sharma. A short delivery and Salt rocks back to pull it away into the gap a midwicket. Took just 28 deliveries to reach the milestone. That shot also took DC’s score past the 100-run mark. An expensive over from Karn - 16 runs from it including two boundaries to Salt and one via four byes
Wanindu Hasaranga starts his second over with a googly but the length is too short. Mitchell Marsh pulls it away for a four to midwicket. Four singles off the next five make it 8 runs from the over.
Legspinner Karn Sharma into the attack now. Phil Salt makes room as he charges down the track to carve one over extra cover for his fourth four of the night. 8 runs from the over.
Mitchell Marsh lays down the marker as he takes on Australia teammate Josh Hazlewood with a six and a four. The six was hit over midwicket while the four came via a pull shot. 10 runs and a wicket in the final over of Powerplay. DC need 112 off 84 now.
WICKET! Josh Hazlewood gets the breakthrough to break the partnership between David Warner and Phil Salt. Change of pace and Warner lofts it as far as mid-off where Faf du Plessis keeps his eyes fixated on the ball, catches it and then takes a tumble. Warner scored 22 off 14.
Phil Salt takes Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners. Two sixes and a four off his first three deliveries. And then tempers flare as Salt and Siraj exchange words requiring the intervention of Faf du Plessis, David Warner and the on-field umpire. The first six came via a top-edge, the second slapped over cover and the four via a flick. 19 runs from it.
Phil Salt showing his power. He brings up DC’s fifty with two successive sixes off Mohammed Siraj. DC 53/0 in 4.2 overs.
Legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack now. David Warner greets him with sweep over deep backward square leg region for a six. And then Hasaranga draws an inside edge from Phil Salt but Dinesh Karthik didn’t hold onto the catch. Warner later pulled one away to midwicket for a four. 12 runs from it.
Josh Hazlewood introduced. And his first six deliveries result in 12 runs for Delhi Capitals. Phil Salt charged forward and gets an outside edge over the slip cordon for a four. A couple of singles later, Hazlewood goes for the short length which Salt pulls away handsomely for a six over deep backward square leg region.
Offspinner Glenn Maxwell slotted from the other end. And Phil Salt gets a single off the first delivery. Later, when Maxwell drops one short, Salt pulls it to deep square leg region for an easy four. 7 runs from it.
David Warner makes a positive start. Crashes to fours in the first over of Mohammed Siraj. The first came off the very first delivery as the DC captain played a cut shot through covers. And then pulled the third to midwicket for second four. 10 runs from it.
David Warner and Phil Salt are out in the middle to kickstart Delhi Capitals’ chase of 182. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball. Here we go!
Khaleel Ahmed finishes the over well with a dot ball. 9 runs from the final over including a six from the bat of Anuj Rawat after Khaleel missed his yorker to bowl a full toss which was launched over deep backward square leg region. RCB 181/4 in 20 overs. Will it be enough?
WICKET! Dinesh Karthik would’ve thought he will clear the boundary but David Warner says no. He takes a fine running catch in the deep after DK launched the first delivery of the over from Khaleel Ahmed. He scored 11 off 9.
Despite being hit four a boundary, Mukesh Kumar concedes just six runs in the 19th over. Mahipal Lomror reversed a on-field LBW decision against him with the ultra-edge showing a spike after taking ages to build.
FIFTY! There it is. Mahipal Lomror gets to his maiden IPL half-century with a four through covers. Took just 26 deliveries to get to the milestone.
Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack. And Mahipal Lomror goes for a flick off a full delivery but gets an outside edge away for to third man. And then Khaleel bowls in the slot for Dinesh Karthik who launches it high over deep backward square leg region for a six. 15 runs from it.
Mahipal Lomror is playing a superb innings for RCB here. Ishant Sharma back for a another spell. He starts with a full delivery outside off and Lomror thrashes it over covers for a four. And then when Ishan went short and a little wide, Lomror cuts it away through point for four more. 14 runs from it. Lomror moves to 44 off 21.
With a single, Mahipal Lomror brings up Bangalore’s 150.
Earlier, Virat Kohli notched up his sixth fifty of the season while Mahipal Lomror scored a maiden half-century to guide RCB to a challenging 181/4 against DC.
Kohli made 55 while Lomror remained unbeaten on 54 of 29.
Virat Kohli scored his sixth fifty of the season after RCB lost Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries with Mitchell Marsh landing the twin blows.
RCB openers Du Plessis and Virat Kohli led a solid start with the pair taking the score to 79/0 in 10 overs.
Kohli and du Plessis were cautious in the beginning, especially with Axar Patel getting the ball to turn. Kohli though struck a four in each of the first three overs before Du Plessis opened up with a flurry of boundaries. RCB made 51/0 in six overs.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis called it correctly at the coin toss and decided to bat first against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Mukesh Kumar are in while Kedar Jadhav gets his first game of the season for RCB.
Having won three matches out of their last four, DC have just about managed to keep their campaign alive.
Their last win over title holders Gujarat Titans would have done their confidence a world of good considering the manner in which they defended a low score in Ahmedabad. And they did in the absence of their allrounder Mitchell Marsh who produced a stupendous performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a four-wicket haul followed by a blistering fifty.
Tonight, they’re against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that also defended a low score in a highly-charged clash with Lucknow Super Giants. The contest though hit the headlines more for a post-match altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
RCB will hope their top-order fires in unison tonight against DC who will be missing Anrich Nortje as the fast bowler has flown home due to personal reasons.
This is the second meeting between the two teams this IPL. RCB batted first and set a target of 175 but DC managed 151/9 with the hosts winning by 23 runs.
“We need to control the run rate in the middle overs. We are a good death bowling unit and start well with the ball. We know that RCB’s batting order is top-heavy. And if we can cause trouble early on, then we can restrict them to a manageable score,” DC bowling coach James Hopes said on the match eve.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
