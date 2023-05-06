DC vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023 Updates: Phil Salt 45-ball 87 Powers Delhi Capitals to Seven-wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC finished the powerplay with 70/1 in the chase of 182.

Earlier, Virat Kohli notched up his sixth fifty of the season while Mahipal Lomror scored a maiden half-century to guide RCB to a challenging 181/4 against DC.

Kohli made 55 while Lomror remained unbeaten on 54 of 29.

Virat Kohli scored his sixth fifty of the season after RCB lost Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries with Mitchell Marsh landing the twin blows.

RCB openers Du Plessis and Virat Kohli led a solid start with the pair taking the score to 79/0 in 10 overs.

Kohli and du Plessis were cautious in the beginning, especially with Axar Patel getting the ball to turn. Kohli though struck a four in each of the first three overs before Du Plessis opened up with a flurry of boundaries. RCB made 51/0 in six overs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis called it correctly at the coin toss and decided to bat first against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Mukesh Kumar are in while Kedar Jadhav gets his first game of the season for RCB.

Having won three matches out of their last four, DC have just about managed to keep their campaign alive.

Their last win over title holders Gujarat Titans would have done their confidence a world of good considering the manner in which they defended a low score in Ahmedabad. And they did in the absence of their allrounder Mitchell Marsh who produced a stupendous performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a four-wicket haul followed by a blistering fifty.

Tonight, they’re against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that also defended a low score in a highly-charged clash with Lucknow Super Giants. The contest though hit the headlines more for a post-match altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

RCB will hope their top-order fires in unison tonight against DC who will be missing Anrich Nortje as the fast bowler has flown home due to personal reasons.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this IPL. RCB batted first and set a target of 175 but DC managed 151/9 with the hosts winning by 23 runs.

“We need to control the run rate in the middle overs. We are a good death bowling unit and start well with the ball. We know that RCB’s batting order is top-heavy. And if we can cause trouble early on, then we can restrict them to a manageable score,” DC bowling coach James Hopes said on the match eve.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

