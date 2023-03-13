DC-W vs RCB-W Highlights, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by Six Wickets

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 22:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Highlights DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals condemned Royal Challengers Bangalore to their fifth defeat of the season. Chasing 151, DC left it late with Jess Jonassen hitting a six and a four off successive deliveries in the final over to guide her team to a thrilling six-wicket win. Earlier, Ellyse Perry hit an unbeaten 67 while Richa Ghosh struck 37 as they guided RCB to a decent 150/4 against DC on Monday. Read More
Marizanne Kapp scored an unbeaten 32 while Jess Jonassen belted 15-ball 29* as the pair stitched a match winning partnership to guide Delhi Capitals successful chase of 151 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai. With nine runs needed off the final over, Jonassen smoked a six and then clubbed a four off successive deliveries to take DC over the line. This was DC’s fourth win of the season while RCB have crashed to their fifth defeat in a row. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said, “The first 14 overs really hurt us, even 10-15 runs more would have helped. Towards the fag-end of the tournament, the wickets are going to get slower. Even in the last game, spinners got the ball to turn and pace-off and slower balls were working."
DELHI CAPITALS BEAT ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE BY SIX WICKETS. Jess Jonassen seals a thrilling victory for DC with a six and a four off successive deliveries. A couple of singles to start the over of Renuka Singh. DC needed 7 off four then. Jonassen then drew level with a six over deep midwicket and then launched the following delivery over the bowler’s head for the winning four. DC overhaul the target to finish with 154/4 in 19.4 overs. This is their fourth win of the season. RCB remain winless having suffered a fifth defeat in a row.
This is going down to the wire. Jess Jonassen brings out the sweep and gets herself a boundary off Shreyanka Patil. 7 runs from the over. DC 142/4 in 19 overs, chasing 151.
Marizzane Kapp gets a six in the over - a pull over deep backward square leg boundary. 8 runs from the over of Ellyse Perry. DC 135/4 in 18 overs, chasing 151.
Marizanne Kapp cuts one from Megan Schutt for a much-needed four after playing out four dot balls in a row. Five runs from it. DC 127/4 in 17 overs, chasing 151. They need 24 off 18 now.
Delhi Capitals needed that for. Jess Jonassen cuts one away past point for her first boundary of the innings. 8 runs from the over of Shreyanka Patil take DC to 122/4 in 16 overs. They need 29 off 24 now.
7 runs and a wicket from the final over of Asha Shobana. Delhi Capitals are 114/4 in 15 overs. They now need 37 to win off the last five overs.
WICKET! A breakthrough for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Asha Shobana deceives the well-set Jemimam Rodrigues in flight as she went for a sweep shot but got a top-edge with the ball ballooning to the left of wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh who took an easy catch. Rodrigues scored 32. DC 109/4 in 14.3 overs, chasing 151.
Ellyse Perry kept testing DC batters with short deliveries - the first one resulted in a top edge but the ball fell in the safe zone. She followed with another short delivery, this time to Jemimah Rodrigues but it was adjudged wide. Rodrigues then got a thick outside edge away for four before Perry bowled another wide, this time down the leg-side. 11 runs from it. DC 107/3 in 14 overs, chasing 151.
A short delivery from Ellyse Perry and Marizanne Kapp goes after it. Gets a top-edge but the ball falls safely for a single to Kapp. 100 up for DC in 13.3 overs with that single. They need 51 off 39 now.
Jemimah Rodrigues plays the late cut well. She hangs back after Shreyanka Patil pitches it on a length and guides it to third region for a four. A decent over though as just six runs came in it. DC 96/3 in 13 overs, chasing 151.
It would have been excellent over but for a dropped catch. Ellyse Perry allows just two runs in her second over. DC 90/3 in 12 overs, chasing 151.
DROPPED! Preeti Bose drops a sitter at point. Ellyse Perry would be disappointed. Jemimah Rodrigues curs one straight to Bose but she cannot hold onto the ball. Rodrigues was on 17. How much will this drop cost RCB?
Asha Shobana continues. A fine over - just five singles in it. Jemimah Rodriges on 17 off 15, Marizanne Kapp on 12 off 8. DC need 63 off 54 now. RCB will want a couple of wickets to build up the pressure otherwise this contest will slip away quickly.
Delhi Capitals motoring along nicely. Marizanne Kapp has started well, hitting two fours off the first three deliveries she faced at the start. 9 runs from the over of Megan Schutt. DC are 83/3 in 10 overs. They need 68 runs in 60 deliveries with seven wickets in the bank.
WICKET! Meg Lanning goes for a big shot, doesn’t get the timing right and has to pay the price. Heather Knight at long-off takes an easy catch as Asha Shobana lands a big blow. Lanning scored 15. DC 70/3 in 8.4 overs, chasing 151.
Shreyanka Patil into the attack. Spin from both the ends now from RCB. Like Asha Shobana, her third delivery of the over is short on leg-stump and Meg Lanning brings out the pull shot to send the ball to backward square leg region for a four. 7 runs from it. DC 67/2 in 8 overs, chasing 151. Time-out
Legspinner Asha Shobana introduced into the attack after the Powerplay. She bowls one short and Jemimah Rodrigues rocks back to pull it away to square leg region for a four. 7 runs from it. DC 60/2 in 7 overs, chasing 151.
Ellyse Perry introduced into the attack to bowl the final over of Powerplay. Batting the two wides, a decent over from the pacer - just 7 off it. DC have made 52/2 in 6 overs. They need 99 to win off 84 now
WICKET! Royal Challengers Bangalore have broken the partnership and it’s Alice Capsey who has to depart on 38. A big blow to Delhi Capitals this from Preeti Bose. Capsey had belted four fours in a row off Bose but she wanted more and went for a slog sweep but this time found Ellyse Perry in the deep to hole out. DC 45/2 in 4.5 overs, chasing 151.
A productive over for Delhi Capitals this courtesy Alice Capsey who has crashed three fours off Renuka Singh. She first played a lap shot over short fine leg for a four before making room the crash the following delivery through point for the same result. And then steered the fifth delivery past point for the third four. 13 runs from it. DC 29/1 in 4 overs, chasing 151.
Just four singles in the second over of Megan Schutt. Pressure on Delhi Capitals. RCB have made a good start to their defense of 151. DC 16/1 in 3 overs, chasing 151.
Renuka Singh shares the new ball. A good over barring one delivery - full and outside off which Alice Capsey launched over mid-off region for her second four of the chase. DC 12/1 in 2 overs, chasing 151.
A wicket and six runs in the over of Megan Schutt. Alice Capsey has walked in at No. 3 and she got off the mark with a pull to mid-wicket region for a four. DC 6/1 in 1 over, chasing 151.
WICKET! Boom. A big inswinger from Megan Schutt as she cleans up Shafali Verma who missed after going for a flick. RCB are delighted. They have gotten rid of the big-hitting opener for a duck. DC 0/1 in 0.2 overs, chasing 151.
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma are the two DC openers. Right-arm pacer Megan Scutt will open the attack for RCB. DC need 151 to win. Here we go.
11 runs from the final over. The over began with Ellyse Perry launching the first delivery from Jess Jonassen over mid-off for a maximum. However Jonassen kept the lid on Perry and Shreyanka Patil for the remainder of the over. RCB have been lifted to 150/4 in 20 overs. Perry remains unbeaten on 67 off 52.
Just four runs and a wicket in the over of Shikha Pandey. RCB 139/4 in 19 overs. Ellyse Perry 59*, Shreyanka Patil 1*.
WICKET! Shikha Pandey strikes to break the partnership. Richa Ghosh was lining up to play the scoop shot but failed to execute it. There was an appeal for a caught behind but the umpire turned it down. DC reviewed and Ultraedge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat. A much-needed breakthrough for DC. Richa scored 37. RCB 137/4 in 18.2 overs.
How the tables have turned in this contest! Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to punish Delhi Capitals bowlers. The momentum well and truly with them now. Jess Jonassen back into the attack and ends up conceding 18 runs in it. A six from Ellyse Perry while Richa Ghosh struck a four and a six - the six after Radha Yadav failed to hold onto a catch in the deep. RCB 135/3 in 18 overs. Perry 57 off 47; Ghosh 37 off 15.
Preview
Their first half of the campaign has brought them nothing but disappointment and the Smriti Mandhana-led side will hope for a change of fortunes against Delhi Capitals tonight. But it’s easier said than done. DC have been one of the two top performers. Their only lost in four attempts came against the high flying Mumbai Indians who rightly are at the top of the WPL points table. Stung by their defeat to MI, DC blazed away to a 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants and will be hoping to continue the momentum tonight at the DY Patil Stadium.
Here’s all you need for DC vs RCB clash
When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played on March 13.
Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 13.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Get the latest Cricket News here
News18 Live Blog Team