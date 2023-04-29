DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Coverage on TV And Online

With three back-to-back defeats to their name, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a precarious situation in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) standings. After collecting just two points so far, Aiden Markram’s men occupy the ninth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. In their next match, Hyderabad will be up against a re-energised Delhi Capitals side. The IPL 2023 match between Delhi and Hyderabad will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two teams had last faced each other in the first leg of this season and Delhi had emerged victorious in that contest by seven runs. Delhi’s Axar Patel exhibited his superb all-round prowess in that fixture to earn a crucial win for his side.

The David Warner-led side will now come into the match after remaining unbeaten in their last two matches. Delhi, with four points from seven games, are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 standings.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will take place on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

