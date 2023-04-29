DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Lose Despite Excellent All-round Show From Mitchell Marsh

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 23:22 IST
Delhi, India
Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad HIGHLIGHTS: SRH defeated DC by 9 runs for their third win of IPL 2023 to move to eighth points on the table. DC have now lost six matches and continue to languish at the bottom.
Chasing 198, DC finished with 188/6 in 20 overs despite a century stand between Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt that had put them in a strong position. SRH struck thrice in as many overs to launch a terrific comeback. Read More
Five days ago, Delhi Capitals returned from Uppal by defending a middling total for their fifth win in a row over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Fast forward to Saturday, SRH were in DC’s home at the Arun Jaitely Stadium and they exacted their revenge with a 9-run win. Batting first, SRH posted a big 197/6 in 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen hitting blistering fifties. Mitchell Marsh had dented SRH with a four-fer but attacking innings from Abhishek and Klaasen ensured the the visitors finished with a challenging total. DC lost David Warner for a duck before Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt led an excellent turnaround for the hosts with a century stand. Both struck quickfire half-centuries. And then SRH spinners took over with quick strikes allowing Hyderabad to bounce back. After the dismissals of Marsh and Salt, DC chase went off track and they eventually finished with 188/6 in 20 overs.
SRH beat DC! They have won the reverse fixture. 16 runs from the final over including a six and a four from the bat of Axar Patel off Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was also guilty of bowling two wides in a row. DC finish with 188/6 in 20 overs. SRH win by 9 runs. This is their first win over DC in six attempts.
9 runs from the 19th over, bowled by T Natarajan. The left-arm pacer finished the over with a low full toss and Axar Patel sliced it for a four through covers.
Axar Patel goes for a pull off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, connects it right and sends the ball over the boundary for a maximum. That was the only boundary of the over though. 14 runs from it. DC need 35 off 12 now.
With a single, Ripal Patel brings up the 150 for Delhi Capitals. But DC need boundaries.
WICKET! T Natarajan exacts revenge on Sarfaraz Khan. The DC batter had earlier somehow managed to play a scoop shot over short third region for a four. An unfazed Natarajan stuck to his yorker and Sarfaraz for a slog sweep - misses and gets bowled. He scored 9 off 10.
Just three runs and a wicket in the final over of Mayank Markande who finishes with 2/20 from four overs. Delhi Capitals need 57 off 24 now. Axar Patel has joined Sarfaraz Khan.
WICKET! Mayank Markande strikes again. Priyam Garg dances down the track. Markande gives the deliver some flight and keeps it outside off. Garg gets an edge to direct the ball to the stumps. DC have lost half their side now. Garg scored 12 off 9.
Abhishek Sharma continues. And Priyam Garg charges down the track to beat the fielder at long-off for his first four of the match. 9 runs from the over.
Delhi Capitals need 69 off 36 deliveries with four wickets in the bank. Two uncapped Indian batters - Priyam Garg and Sarfaraz Khan are in the middle for DC. Can they do the job?
WICKET! Delhi Capitals have slipped from 112/1 to 125/4. After being smoked for a six by Mitchell Marsh, Akeal Hosein immediately exacts revenge on the DC batter. Marsh goes for a slog and gets a leading edge as Aiden Markram runs back from extra covers to take the catch. Marsh scored 63 off 39.
Another fine over comes to an end. 5 runs and a wicket in it. SRH have applied the breaks and taken a couple of wickets as well. DC have scored 14 off their last three overs.
STUMPED! Oh superb delivery from Abhishek Sharma to get rid of Manish Pandey cheaply on 1. He first beat the outside edge of Pandey. The DC batter had charged forward and Henrich Klaasen was quick to take the bails off. The umpires checked whether Klaasen has made a clean take - if it was behind the stumps. Replays clear the doubt. Two quick blows to DC.
Three runs and a wicket in the third over of Mayank Markande. Manish Pandey has walked in next to join Mitchell Marsh (53 off 33). DC need 84 off 48 now.
WICKET! That’s a superb catch from Mayank Markande off his own bowling. Phil Salt hits one powerfully to the right of the bowler. Markande goes for the low catch with both his hands and manages to keep hold off the ball. Salt scored 59 off 35.
Six runs from the second over of left-arm pacer T Natarajan. Phil Salt is batting on 59, Mitchell Marsh is on 51 off 30.
FIFTY! Mitchell Marsh brings up his half-century as well. Took him just 28 deliveries. This has been some exhibition from the two DC batters.
Mitchell Marsh pulls one over wide long-on. And Harry Brook leaps and catches it with one hand. However, he’s falling over the boundary after landing. He realises and just in the nick of time flicks it back while going past. A stunned Marsh applauds. Excellent effort. Could have been the catch of IPL 2023. Saved 5 runs for his team.
FIFTY! Phil Salt with a cut shot through backward point for a four and brings up a 29-ball fifty. 100 comes up for DC as well.
Left-arm spin of Abhishek Sharma summoned. He forgets that you shouldn’t bowl short to Mitchell Marsh. He does that thrice in a row. The first time he got away with a dot ball before a pull to long-on gave Marsh a four. He then muscled the next over midwicket for a six. 12 runs from it.
Legspinner Mayank Markande into the attack now. And he puts a brake on DC’s charge with just six singles in his first over of the night. Time-out.
Umran Malik cops punishment in his first over. He starts with a length delivery and Phil Salt pulls it away for a four. A single gives the strike to Mitchell Marsh. Umran continues to bowl fast but drops it short - Marsh pulls it over fine leg for a six. Another short delivery served and Marsh sends the ball soaring over backward square leg region for six more. Umran goes full to finish his over but Salt drives it past the bowler for four. 22 runs in it.
Phil Salt started the over of Akeal Hosein with two consecutive fours - the first through mid-on after going on the back foot and the second guided to fine leg. 11 runs from it.
FIFTY! Phil Salt with a straight boundary of spinner Akeal Hosein to bring up Delhi Capitals’ half-century in 5.1 overs in chase of 198.
SIX! T Natarajan introduced into the attack and his fourth delivery is a full toss outside off - Mitchell Marsh carves it over backward point for a six. 11 runs from it.
A productive over for Delhi Capitals this one. They have scored 12 runs off Akeal Hosein in this over. A short delivery to Mitchell Marsh and he hammered it for a flat six. And then Phil Salt went on the back foot to find the gap through covers to add another lovely four against his name.
Phil Salt has gotten off to a similar start as that of Abhishek Sharma. He continues to find boundaries. This time it’s off the final delivery of the Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s second over - lofted of mid-off for a four. 8 runs from it.
Spin introduced in Akeal Hosein - a left-arm spinner. Phil Salt goes on the backfoot and there was nothing wrong with the second delivery but he managed to drive it through covers for a four. 8 runs from it.
Phil Salt lofts an inswinger from Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the bowler’s head for his and DC’s first four of the chase. A flick to midwicket for a couple followed. 7 runs and a wicket in the over.
WICKET! Boom. Bhuvneshwar Kumar lands an early and a big breakthrough for SRH silencing the home crowd. David Warner shuffled a little and wanted to pull his one away but gets a bottom edge onto the stumps. He walks back for a 2-ball duck.
Salt was the first to exit on 59 while Marsh made 64. The two had led a fine recovery for DC after the loss of their captain for a duck. They made 57/1 in Powerplay.
Warner fell to Bhuvneshwar in the very first over of the chase of 198.
Abhishek Sharma and Henrich Klaasen struck blistering fifties to propel SRH to a big 197/6 in 20 overs against DC. This is the highest total so far at this venue this season. Abhishek made 67 while Klaasen remained unbeaten on 53.
Klaasen and Abdul Samad provided the late push with a quickfire 53-run stand for the sixth wicket for SRH. Abhishek’s dream hitting finally ended when he holed out on 67 off giving Axar Patel his first wicket of the match.
Earlier, Mitchell Marsh landed two big blows in an over to get rid of Aiden Markram and Harry Brook to dent SRH innings.
Abhishek brought up his half-century with a six off Kuldeep Yadav, taking just 25 deliveries to the milestone.
SRH received an early jolt when Ishant Sharma had opener Mayank Agarwal caught behind for just five. However, Abhishek made sure there was no break in scoring-rate as he kept finding boundaries.
SRH skipper Aiden Markram opted to field first at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. He doesn’t expect the dew to have an impact and thinks the wicket looks a bit dry. SRH have made two changes giving debut to Akeal Hosein and bringing back Abdul Samad. DC have dropped Aman Khan for Priyam Garg.
Bottom dwellers Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns once again for the second time this week in IPL 2023. They met on Monday in Hyderabad when DC recorded their second win on the trot, successfully defending a middling 144 against SRH to get some momentum going.
Despite the two victories, DC remain rooted to the bottom and tonight’s a chance for the David Warner-led franchise to move ahead a rung. Same goes for SRH but they will want to improve their net run-rate for that to happen which is the only factor that separates them from DC right now.
Both the teams have been struggling with their batting department despite. For DC, Warner has been the top-scorer and the only consistent batter who has been starved of support from other top order batters. Axar Patel has been bailing them out consistently.
SRH showed spark when Harry Brook announced his arrival by hitting the first century of the season but barring that particular innings, he’s been struggling as well. SRH have been hit by a big injury blow though having lost allrounder Washington Sundar to injury for the remainder of the season.
In Delhi, the team winning the toss has preferred chasing thanks to dew.
Pithvi Shaw has been one of the big disappointments for DC so far.
“We’re gonna sit down in a minute as a batting group and have a bit of a chat about where we’re at and that’s the way that we prepare, the way that we’re training and certainly why is it not transferring into better performances on the field. So we’re going to talk about that now and then go away and work on some different things and hopefully, you’ll see a better batting effort on Saturday,” DC head coach Ricky Ponting told reports on match eve.
News18 Live Blog Team