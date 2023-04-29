DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Lose Despite Excellent All-round Show From Mitchell Marsh

Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh had added 112 runs for the second wicket to put DC on top but then the spinners landed quick blows to dent their chase.

Salt was the first to exit on 59 while Marsh made 64. The two had led a fine recovery for DC after the loss of their captain for a duck. They made 57/1 in Powerplay.

Warner fell to Bhuvneshwar in the very first over of the chase of 198.

Abhishek Sharma and Henrich Klaasen struck blistering fifties to propel SRH to a big 197/6 in 20 overs against DC. This is the highest total so far at this venue this season. Abhishek made 67 while Klaasen remained unbeaten on 53.

Klaasen and Abdul Samad provided the late push with a quickfire 53-run stand for the sixth wicket for SRH. Abhishek’s dream hitting finally ended when he holed out on 67 off giving Axar Patel his first wicket of the match.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh landed two big blows in an over to get rid of Aiden Markram and Harry Brook to dent SRH innings.

Abhishek brought up his half-century with a six off Kuldeep Yadav, taking just 25 deliveries to the milestone.

SRH received an early jolt when Ishant Sharma had opener Mayank Agarwal caught behind for just five. However, Abhishek made sure there was no break in scoring-rate as he kept finding boundaries.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram opted to field first at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. He doesn’t expect the dew to have an impact and thinks the wicket looks a bit dry. SRH have made two changes giving debut to Akeal Hosein and bringing back Abdul Samad. DC have dropped Aman Khan for Priyam Garg.

Bottom dwellers Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns once again for the second time this week in IPL 2023. They met on Monday in Hyderabad when DC recorded their second win on the trot, successfully defending a middling 144 against SRH to get some momentum going.

Despite the two victories, DC remain rooted to the bottom and tonight’s a chance for the David Warner-led franchise to move ahead a rung. Same goes for SRH but they will want to improve their net run-rate for that to happen which is the only factor that separates them from DC right now.

Both the teams have been struggling with their batting department despite. For DC, Warner has been the top-scorer and the only consistent batter who has been starved of support from other top order batters. Axar Patel has been bailing them out consistently.

SRH showed spark when Harry Brook announced his arrival by hitting the first century of the season but barring that particular innings, he’s been struggling as well. SRH have been hit by a big injury blow though having lost allrounder Washington Sundar to injury for the remainder of the season.

In Delhi, the team winning the toss has preferred chasing thanks to dew.

Pithvi Shaw has been one of the big disappointments for DC so far.

“We’re gonna sit down in a minute as a batting group and have a bit of a chat about where we’re at and that’s the way that we prepare, the way that we’re training and certainly why is it not transferring into better performances on the field. So we’re going to talk about that now and then go away and work on some different things and hopefully, you’ll see a better batting effort on Saturday,” DC head coach Ricky Ponting told reports on match eve.

