Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams and DC vs SRH Head to Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will have different ambitions when they face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match between Delhi and Hyderabad is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi may be struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table but David Warner’s men will head into the game after winning their last two matches. Delhi had to endure a poor start to their IPL 2023 journey after losing first five matches. With two wins in seven games, Delhi have so far claimed four wins. Meanwhile, Hyderabad have been winless in their last three fixtures.

The Aiden Markram-led side has till now managed to register just two wins in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Head-to-head records

The two sides have till now faced each other 22 times. Delhi and Hyderabad have won 11 matches each till now. In their last meeting earlier this season, Delhi clinched a seven-run victory against Hyderabad. Delhi, in their last five meetings against Hyderabad, have not been defeated even once.

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

SRH Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

DC vs SRH Full Squad-

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

