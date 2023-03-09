Home » Cricket Home » 'Defending Here is Never Easy': Sneh Rana Pleased After Gujarat Giants Register First Win of WPL

'Defending Here is Never Easy': Sneh Rana Pleased After Gujarat Giants Register First Win of WPL

It was a superb display with the bat from Gujarat Giants after they opted to bat first that set the base for a thrilling win

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 07:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Gujarat Giants are now fourth on the points table. (WPL Photo)
Gujarat Giants are now fourth on the points table. (WPL Photo)

Losing back-to-back matches at the start of the season must have put Gujarat Giants and their stand-in captain Sneh Rana under immense pressure. On Wednesday, some of it was lifted when the team produced a superb show for a close 11-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Rana opted to bat first and Sophia Dunkley peeled off the fastest fifty of the season so far in a flying start. Harleen Deol then took over the reins with a fifty of her own as Gujarat stormed to 201/7 in 20 overs. They held on to defend the total even as RCB gave them a late scare only to finish at 190/6.

Also Read: WPL 2023 Points Table Update After GGT vs RCB

Advertisement

Expectedly, Rana was chuffed to bits with the result.

RELATED NEWS

“Amazing, superb effort from the girls, very proud of them," she said during the post-match presentation while admitting they were expecting RCB to come out all guns blazing at the venue where it’s not easy to defend.

“Defending here in CCI (Cricket Club of India) is never easy, it is always high scoring but we lived up to the game," she added.

Right-arm pacer Annabel Sutherland proved expensive in her first two overs as she was taken for 22 runs in them and despite that, Rana brought her back into the attack during the death overs.

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore For First Win of Season

The result? She ended up leaking 23 runs in the 17th over which left RCB with 44 to win from the final three overs leaving GGT under the pump.

“We thought of giving her (Sutherland) the overs because she bowls good wide yorkers," Rana explained her decision.

Advertisement

Rana says the team has a good balance.

“I think we have good balance, we have a good combination. This is something we were looking for since the first game, but now that we have got our first points, we are very happy," she said.

Dunkley was declared player-of-the-match for her 28-ball 65, an innings featuring 11 fours and three sixes.

“It was a bit touch and go at one point. Really proud of the girls out there for the win," Dunkley said after the match.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Dunkley didn’t play the season opener for GGT and was only included after captain Beth Mooney was injured but she has no qualms.

“I didn’t really mind. I’d love to play whenever given the chance," she said.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: March 09, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 07:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures