'Definitely Old': MS Dhoni Chuckles as He Speaks About His Age and IPL Future - WATCH

He may say that he is in the ‘last phase of his career’ or ‘getting older’ but all these factors are never visible when MS Dhoni is behind the wickets. His fans fondly say that Dhoni’s the only man who can change the course of the game from behind the wickets and he actually did on Friday night. As many as three Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters, including captain Aiden Markram, fell prey to Dhoni’s impeccable glovework. The CSK skipper picked up a sharp catch, his 208th in the T20 cricket, followed by inflicting a stumping and a run-out as the hosts restricted SRH

Despite having a great time on the field, Dhoni had a complaint about the IPL broadcasters after he was denied a post-match award for a catch, which in fact, scripted a record. In the 13th over of the SRH innings, a carrom ball from Maheesh Teekhshana spun away, taking the faintest edge of Markram’s bat as the SRH skipper moved back to play the shot. Dhoni was stationed at a place where the ball landed right in his gloves.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni took a jibe at the broadcasters, saying,

“Still, they didn’t give me the best catch. I felt it was a fantastic catch. I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it’s easy," said Dhoni.

Recalling an incident involving Rahul Dravid, he further said, “A long time back I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. With your skill set, you can’t take a catch like that. You have to be in a very wrong position to be able to take that kind of a catch."

The CSK skipper then gave his fans a little shock, saying that he is in the last phase of his career. He added that a cricketer either gets experienced with age or needs to start his career as early as Sachin Tendulkar did.

“Once you get old, that’s the only time you get experience. Unless you’re Sachin Paaji and start playing at 16-17. Definitely old, can’t shy away from that," Dhoni concluded.

