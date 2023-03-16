DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants: The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has not been quite a prolific one for Gujarat Giants. After playing five matches, the Gujarat-based franchise have managed to record just one win in WPL 2023. Their sole victory in the competition took place against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. With just two points to their name, Gujarat Giants are currently struggling at the fourth spot in the WPL standings.

The Sneh Rana-led side will now look to claim their second win of the season when they take the field on Thursday. In their next encounter, Gujarat Giants will be up against a high-flying Delhi Capitals side. The WPL fixture between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams have already faced each other in WPL 2023 and Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in that clash by a convincing margin of 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will come into the game after getting the better of a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore side by six wickets. The Meg Lanning-led side currently find themselves at the second spot on the WPL points table.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL match.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Match Details

The DEL-W vs GUJ-W WPL match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 pm IST.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Suggested Playing XI for DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma

Allrounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Shikha Pandey

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants Predicted Line-up: Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Josh

