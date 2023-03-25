DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WPL 2023 Final, March 26, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s WPL 2023 final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians: After action-packed 20 league matches and one eliminator, the stage is all set for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final to unfold. In the summit clash, an in-form Mumbai Indians side will face table-toppers Delhi Capitals. The high-voltage final match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26. Mumbai Indians clinched a convincing 72-run win over UP Warriorz to secure their spot in the WPL 2023 final. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt produced a stellar display to guide her side to the final. The English cricketer was also adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 72 runs and picking up a crucial wicket. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, finished their league-stage campaign at the top spot to directly qualify for the final.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians had last faced each other on March 20 and the table-toppers secured a comfortable nine-wicket triumph in that contest. In their first-leg meeting, Mumbai Indians had recorded a win by a margin of eight wickets.

Ahead of the final match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:

DEL-W vs MI-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL final match.

DEL-W vs MI-W Live Streaming

The WPL final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

DEL-W vs MI-W Match Details

The DEL-W vs MI-W WPL final match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26, at 7:30 pm IST.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

