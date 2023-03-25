Home » Cricket Home » DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WPL 2023 Final, March 26, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WPL 2023 Final, March 26, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Sunday’s WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Also, check the schedule of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 20:52 IST

Mumbai, India

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction (Photo: Twitter / WPL20)

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s WPL 2023 final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians: After action-packed 20 league matches and one eliminator, the stage is all set for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final to unfold. In the summit clash, an in-form Mumbai Indians side will face table-toppers Delhi Capitals. The high-voltage final match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26. Mumbai Indians clinched a convincing 72-run win over UP Warriorz to secure their spot in the WPL 2023 final. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt produced a stellar display to guide her side to the final. The English cricketer was also adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 72 runs and picking up a crucial wicket. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, finished their league-stage campaign at the top spot to directly qualify for the final.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians had last faced each other on March 20 and the table-toppers secured a comfortable nine-wicket triumph in that contest. In their first-leg meeting, Mumbai Indians had recorded a win by a margin of eight wickets.

Ahead of the final match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:

DEL-W vs MI-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL final match.

DEL-W vs MI-W Live Streaming

The WPL final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

DEL-W vs MI-W Match Details

The DEL-W vs MI-W WPL final match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26, at 7:30 pm IST.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

