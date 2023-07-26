Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Delayed Flight, Lack of Sleep, Late Arrival: Baffled Indian Players Write to BCCI Ahead of ODI Series - Report

The members of the Indian Test squad, who will also play the ODI, had to wait at the airport after their flight from Trinidad to Barbados got delayed by several hours

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 19:49 IST

Barbados

Indian players were not happy with the delay in flight
Indian players were not happy with the delay in flight

After pocketing the Test 1-0, the ODI series-bound players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have arrived in Barbados where the action begins Thursday. However, the journey was not pleasant as expected. The Indian players had to wait at the airport after their flight from Trinidad was delayed by several hours. As a result, they landed in Barbados late and also experienced a lack of sleep right before the 1st ODI against West Indies.

According to The Indian Express, the likes of Rohit, Virat and others who were part of the ODIs were supposed to travel from Trinidad at 11 pm after the final day – July 24 – of the second Test was washed out and the game ended in a draw. The players were supposed to reach Barbados early morning but the flight took off around 3 am.

The report further stated that the members of Team India also wrote to the BCCI, requesting not to book midnight flights from now on as they need to have proper sleep before between matches.

“They had left the hotel by 8:40 pm for the airport and had to wait for a long time at the airport. The team management has requested us to book a morning flight instead of late-night flights as players want some rest post-game. The BCCI has agreed to it and is planning to revise the next schedule," the report quoted a source in the BCCI as saying.

A Delay in flight and late arrival also meant that the members of the Test squad opted out of the practice session in Barbados.

Players who travelled from Trinidad to Barbados

Players who were in the Test squad and will now feature in the ODIs are captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja

Meanwhile, the likes of vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, and pacer Umran Malik had already reached Barbados.

    • The ODI series

    The three-match series begins Thursday, July 27, the first two ODIs will be played in Barbados. The players will fly back to Trinidad for the final ODI.

