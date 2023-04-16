'They're Confused About What to do': Ex-Captain Slams Coach Ponting After DC's 5th Loss in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) are having one of the poorest Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons this year. On Saturday evening, the David Warner-led side lost their fifth consecutive game in the ongoing tournament, getting defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs in Bengaluru.

This has been DC’s second-worst IPL season after six losses on the trot in 2013. The team hasn’t clicked as a complete unit, barring some decent performances from the skipper and his deputy, Axar Patel. Consecutive losses have also put the team management under scrutiny and former captain Virender Sehwag believes that head coach Ricky Ponting should be held responsible.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Sehwag opined that the coach need to come forward and take responsibility for the losses.

“I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi. The coaches are given credit when a team wins a match. So, they should also be held responsible for defeats. We have reiterated that Ponding did a great job and led the team to the final and playoffs in multiple seasons. He took all those credits, now he has to accept these losses as well," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The former Indian opener further said the DC has lost their track completely and seems to be confused about their plans and execution.

“This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins while someone else is blamed for the losses. A coach’s role in IPL is zero. However, the bigger responsibility is man-management and giving the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven’t done at all.

“I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused about what should they do to change their fortune," he added.

Delhi Capitals made a remarkable comeback to keep RCB to 174/6 in 20 overs despite Kohli’s fifty. But the batters failed again to live up to the expectations. Chasing a challenging total, Delhi Capitals (DC) got off to a dreadful start as they lost four wickets – Prithvi Shaw (0), Mitchell Marsh (0), Yash Dhull (1), and David Warner (19) inside the powerplay.

Manish Pandey scored a half-century off just 37 balls but once he fell prey to Wanindu Hasaranga, DC were almost out of the race. The likes of Anrich Nortje (23 not out off 14) and Aman Khan (18 off 10) hit few boundaries but it was not enough as Delhi were restricted to 151-9 in 20 overs.

