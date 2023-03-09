Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Delhi Capitals is set to cross swords against in-form Mumbai Indians in their next fixture of the Women’s Premier League. The high-voltage clash is slated to be hosted on March 9 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have been exceptional so far in the tournament and have emerged victorious in their previous two matches. As they are currently sharing the same points (4 points in 2 matches), the winning side will get the opportunity to beat the other one in the WPL table.

Delhi Capitals have defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in their earlier assignments, while Mumbai Indians have overcome Guarat Giants and Smriti Mandhana’s RCB.

Delhi put up a commendable batting performance, posting 211 runs in 20 overs against UP in their last game, which saw them winning by 42 runs. Captain Meg Lanning led the run-fest and scored a quick-fire 70 off 42 deliveries. Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues and Australia’s Jess Jonassen also had notable contributions to the mammoth total. Jemimah remained unbeaten at a 22-ball 34, while Jonassen smashed 42 in just 20 balls.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians got the better of RCB in the last match thanks to a brilliant all-around performance by Hayley Matthews. The West Indian played a match-winning 77-run innings as well as got three wickets in her kitty. Nat Scavier-Brunt assisted Hayley well in the 156-run chase as the English batter made 55 runs off 29 balls.

Ahead of Sunday’s WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

