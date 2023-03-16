Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: How to Watch Women’s Premier League 2023

Delhi Capitals Women will aim to extend their two-match winning streak when they take on Gujarat Giants Women in the Women’s Premier League on March 16. Delhi Capitals have sealed their place in the play-offs. But Meg Lanning and Co would still like to maintain their momentum in the business end of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals will be the overwhelming favourites against this Gujarat Giants team. Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants have not played well in this tournament and have won just one out of their five matches. They will have to be at the top of their game of they are to compete against the formidable Delhi Capitals Women. Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 16.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

DC vs GG Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

