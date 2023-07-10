Deodhar Trophy 2023: No Place For Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana to Lead North Zone; Ajay Ratra Named Coach

Ahead of the upcoming Deodhar Trophy 2023 campaign, The North Zone Selection Committee have named the 15-man roster for the North Zone team which will be participating in the tournament.

Apart from the 15-man strong squad, 8 standby players have also been named by the North Zone selection committee with four players from the main squad set to take part in the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

While Nitish Rana will be leading the North Zone team, there is no place for Yash Dhull in the squad, while the support staff of the team was also named. Rana had earlier led Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 season.

Ajay Ratra was named the head coach of the North Zone side, for the Deodhar Trophy to be held in Puducherry from July 24.

The Deodhar Trophy will be the second tournament of the domestic cricket season after Duleep Trophy, with South Zone and West Zone set to meet in the final of Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru from 12 July.

Among other marquee names, Abhishek Sharma, wicketkeeper batter Prabhsimran Singh and Harshit Rana have also been picked in the squad, but the trio are also set to participate in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka between July 13 and 23.

Nishant Sandhu is the fourth player from the North Zone squad who will take part in the Emerging Asia Cup, and all the aforementioned players are expected to join the North Zone team at a later date if India manage to reach the final.

If the Indian Colts reach the final, then the stand-by players will play the first game, informed North Zone selection committee convenor Anirudh Chaudhary.

