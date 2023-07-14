Deodhar Trophy 2023: Saurabh Tiwary Named Captain of East Zone, Abhimanyu Easwaran as his Deputy

Jharkhand’s Saurabh Tiwary will lead East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 50-over domestic tournament to be in Puducherry from July 24 till August 3.

Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the vice-captain of the side, which also includes the likes of Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep among others.

The Deodhar Trophy will mark its return in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season after a hiatus of four years.

It is the second major domestic List A tournament held in India after the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘He Kept Telling Me..’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Words Before Debut, Gets Standing Ovation | WATCH

The tournament will feature six zones- North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, West Zone and East Zone, a comeback to the zonal format for the first time since the 2014-15 season.