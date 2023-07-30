Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey Help Central Zone Beat North Zone by 8 Wickets

Shivam Chaudhary and Yash Dubey slammed fine fifties to complement the spinners’ performance as Central Zone defeated North East Zone by eight wickets in a round-robin match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Sunday.

Opting to field, Central Zone dismissed North Zone for 164 in 49 overs before romping home in 33 overs, courtesy a 153-run second-wicket stand between Shivam (85) and Yash (72).

Chaudhary blasted seven fours and two sixes in his 90-ball innings, while Dubey had seven hits to the fence and one maximum in his 91-ball 72-run knock.

With the win, Central Zone claimed their first win in four games to be at the fourth spot in the six-team tournament, while North Zone are in fifth position with one win and two losses.

Sent in to bat, North Zone couldn’t get any momentum and were reduced to 17 for two in 6 overs.

The spin trio of Aditya Sarwate (3/19), Saransh Jain (2/39), Yash Kothari (2/4) and Karn Sharma (1/34) strangled the batters, sharing eight wickets among them.

Shivam Mavi (1/19) and Yash Thakur (1/15) were the other wicket-takers.