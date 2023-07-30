Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube Powers West Zone to 6-wicket Triumph Over North Zone

Dashing all-rounder Shivam Dube went on a six-hitting spree as West Zone registered a comfortable six-wicket win over North Zone in a round-robin match of the Deodhar trophy here on Sunday.

The left-handed batter, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, deposited the ball into the stands five times besides hitting three fours in an unbeaten 78-ball 83 as West Zone knocked off a target of 260 in 48.5 balls.

Dube shared an unconquered 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kathan Patel (63) to complete the job after Harvik Desai (56) set the platform with a fine fifty at the top.

Advertisement

Opting to bat, North Zone posted a competitive 259 for six, riding on the three fifties scored by Himanshu Rana (54), Nitish Rana (54) and Shubham Rohilla (56) but it was not enough in the end.

For West Zone, Shams Mulani (3/29) was the most successful bowler, while RS Hangargekar (1/43), Sarfaraz Khan (1/17) and Rahul Tripathi (1/26) scalped one wicket each.

Rishi Dhawan (1/30), Mayank Yadav (1/39) and Nitish Rana (1/46) took one wicket each for North Zone.