Devon Conway's Batting Style is Very Similar to That of Michael Hussey': Veteran India All-rounder

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway and compared his batting style to legendary Australia batter Michael Hussey who also played for the Yellow Army in the past. Conway displayed his class in the high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The southpaw scored a sublime 83 off 45 balls to help CSK post a mammoth total.

Chennai signed Conway last season to replace Faf du Plessis at the top of the batting order and the New Zealand opener has formed a formidable pair with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The CSK bowlers then held their nerve and survived Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) and Faf Du Plessis’ (62 off 33) blitzes to win the game by 8 runs in yet another thriller on Monday night.

After the game, former India all-rounder Irfan likened Conway to former Australia batter Hussey, who was a vital cog in the CSK setup for many years and helped the Yellow Brigade win IPL in 2010 and 2011. Hussey is now CSK’s batting coach.

“Devon Conway’s batting style is very similar to that of Michael Hussey. Once he starts scoring runs, he does not stop. His speciality was that as Faf du Plessis changed fielding positions, Conway took advantage of that and played shots in the gap," said Irfan Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

The high-adrenaline encounter between RCB and CSK also showcased MS Dhoni’s calming effect on the side which helped the latter stave off the jittery moments on the pitch in slog overs.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar hailed Dhoni for his cool and calm demeanour and said with him as the captain the players don’t feel much pressure.

“Players don’t feel much pressure when MS Dhoni is leading the side. He’s utterly cool and that helps. He stays in the moment and never gets carried away. Yes, he gives them some stares once they drop catches or miss field but he never puts them under pressure. That is the reason why CSK manage to brave crunch situations more often than not," said Gavaskar.

