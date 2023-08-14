Dewald Brevis Gets Maiden Call-up as South Africa Announce Squads for ODI and T20I Series Against Australia

The Proteas squad has announced the squads for the sides series against the Australians. South Africa will take on Australia in a three-match T20i series as well as a five-match ODI series in preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup, hosted by India.

Popularly known as ‘Baby AB’ as his batting style resembles fellow South African, AB DeVilliers. Dewald Brevis was selected by the Mumbai Indians in the auction for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also done stints in the Carribbean for the Carribbean Premier League, representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

He came into the spotlight when he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup where he scored two centuries and 3 fifties amassing a total of over 500 runs in the tournament. The Proteas will look to use the series against the Aussies to test Brevis and see if he can be part of the ODI World Cup squad. With his potential, Brevis can be the X factor for any side he plays in and his reputation of being a 360 player with the bat as well as being able to contribute with the ball on a part-time basis will be on the selector’s mind when contemplating his selection.

Key players in the South African squad, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the T20 series.

The ODI squad will be led by Temba Bavuma whilst the T20 squad will be led by Aiden Markram.

The resting of some of the key players in the T20 squad meant that the likes of allrounder Donovan Fereira and the wicket-keeper batter Matthew Breetzke also received their maiden call-ups to the South African T20 squad along with the pacer Gerald Coetzee.