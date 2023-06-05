MS Dhoni Told me Batting at 6-7 is a Thankless Job, Can Only Master it by Practicing: Dhruv Jurel | Exclusive

Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel stamped his authority with the bat in the recently concluded IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter played 13 games for RR and scored 152 runs at a strike-rate of 172.73.

Dhruv agrees that the number at which he bats in the IPL is kind of a ‘thankless’ job but he is keen on focusing on the role that has been assigned to him by the team management.

In an exclusive chat with CricketNext, the youngster talked about his IPL experience, conversation with MS Dhoni and his fitness regime.

Excerpts:

You made your IPL debut this season. Talk to us about your experience.

It was good. I was with RR in the last edition too. But I didn’t get a chance then. I got the chance this year. So, the thing was on my mind that I have to perform. I was practicing really well. I used to practice for 8-9 hours a day. I was just thinking that if I get the opportunity, I will grab it with my both hands and I was very confident because the way the work has been done in the past has been really great and I was ready.

Apart from cricket, I spoke to legends like Jos (Buttler), Sanju (Samson), MS (Dhoni), Virat (Kohli) and what I learnt from them is that they are really humble off the field. So, I just want to take that.

You were batting quite low down the order. Has the team management assigned you that role?

To be honest, the T20 format is a multi-dimensional game and you have to be ready to play at any number. Sanga Sir (Kumar Sangakkara) told me that you have to bat at number 6 or 7. I was preparing like that in off season and I was very clear in my mind that I have to bat at that position. I was preparing myself to bat in the slog overs.

When you go out there to bat, you only have at max 3-4 overs. You don’t really know how the bowler is bowling, what type of variation is he using or how the wicket is playing. So, my plan has been to go with the flow because I know I have practiced like that.

How do you prepare yourself to bat at number 6-7?

I was very curious to find the mentality of MS bhai (MS Dhoni). I spoke to him about it and asked him that you bat at 6-7 and you are very consistent about it. So, he simply told me that it’s a very thankless position. You don’t know how the bowler is going. The only way you can master this position is that you need to practice like that. You have to understand the situation well and it helped me a lot. He is my idol too.

How much does it help having someone like a Sanju Samson, a wicket-keeper batter as your captain?

I have been the captain at India U-19 level. I have the experience of captaincy. It’s very easy when you are keeping because you can have the whole view in your mind because you are in the centre of the wicket. Sanju bhai is keeping but I would love to keep as well. I didn’t get a chance though. But again I’m really happy that I got the chance to field.

You had a very emotional chat with your father after that CSK knock. Talk to us about that conversation.

My family had come for the match in Jaipur. I got out on 0 earlier against Super Giants. Later (after that knock) I came back to my hotel and we were talking about my journey and out of nowhere, papa told me that this is the best day of my life. I have seen people taunting me that you are going to ruin your son’s life like this. So, it was just a very emotional moment for me because I know the way he has sacrificed behind me and also my mother and my sister.

Rajasthan Royals started off the proceedings well in this season but lost the way later on. What do you think went wrong for them?

If you see the first half, we played six matches, we won four of them. The second half wasn’t like that. But it’s ok and we are looking ahead. It’s just a game. I know we did something wrong and we need to rectify that.

You have some staggering numbers in First-Class cricket. How difficult it is to make the shift from white-ball cricket to red-ball?

To be honest it’s very difficult to make the shift because the red ball swings too much and white ball as you see I have played as an opener in my state team and now batting at 6-7. It’s quite different, a lot of practice and you are ready to go.

Tell us about your fitness regime.

I will tell you one story. When Covid-19 started, I had that idea that it’s going to last long so I opened up my own gym at my place with the money that I got from the U19 World Cup. I’m a very big fitness freak, so, I try to follow my routine religiously. I love fitness and everything about it.

After the IPL is over, the sleep schedule totally goes for a toss. Normally, I go to bed around 10 pm and wake up at around 6 or 7 am. In IPL, it just feels as if I’m living in a USA time zone (Laughs). It’s very difficult.

You have watched Yashasvi Jaiswal from close quarters. How do you see his progress?

I’m his big fan. He is the first one who comes for the training and is the last one to leave. He has performed so much at domestic level, IPL and has scored so many hundreds. I’m a very big fan for the way he has kept himself after scoring runs. I’m just wishing that he wears the India jersey soon.

How do you see the Campus/University Cricket, Red Bull Campus Cricket as a platform for budding cricketers?

I feel this is a very good opportunity for all the youngsters. As a youngster, you always look up to the senior and experienced cricketers. When you get the chance to interact with them, share the dressing room and also get to know the process they follow, it’s just great.