'Didn't Expect I Will Reach 99*': Shikhar Dhawan on His Knock Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan admitted that he didn’t expect to score an unbeaten 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Punjab Kings kept losing wickets from the other end. Dhawan battled with the SRH attack all alone as the wickets kept falling at the other end. Besides the PBKS skipper, no other batter could manage to put up a fight.

“I didn’t expect I will reach there (99*) at the end of the day. As a batting unit, we had a plan," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

SRH VS PBKS Highlights IPL 2023

Advertisement

The veteran southpaw also admitted that PBKS failed to read the pitch right but he said that the batters should have moulded their game in the middle.

“The way we thought about the wicket, it was a bit different. It was initially seaming and swinging and it was a bit low as well but we should have moulded our game," he added.

Talking about his knock Dhawan said he played according to the situation and tried to hit boundaries at regular intervals.

“I am grateful for the 99 and I am very happy. I was playing according to the situation and kept scoring boundaries when it was needed," he said.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The skipper said that Punjab were 30-40 runs short on the surface as the batters failed to tackle the swing early.

“As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets and couldn’t put up a big total and because of that, we lost the game. 175-180 would have been a reasonable score. It was seaming and swinging, we couldn’t tackle that and fell short," he added.

However, the skipper was happy with his team’s bowling performance.

Advertisement

“I was pleased (with the bowling), there was not much to defend, a lot of learning for us from this game. We’ll analyze where we can get better," he said.

Dhawan also talked about enjoying his role as the captain of the side.

“I am enjoying the captaincy, have a great bunch of boys, just taking it day by day. Captaincy doesn’t affect me, I just back my plans. With so much experience, I know how to play with a calm mind," he concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here