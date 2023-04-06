Dilip Vengsarkar Turns 67: A Look Back at Former India Skipper's Glorious Career

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DILIP VENGSARKAR: Despite possessing a sound technique and a flamboyant style of playing, Dilip Vengsarkar has hardly ever been considered as India’s top-choice batter in international circuit. Vengsarkar’s illustrious career, largely coinciding with stalwarts like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, had been nothing less than a fairy-tale.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

From gaining prominence just at the age of 19 to bring an end to his career as second-highest run scorer in Tests- it certainly has been a remarkable journey for Vengsarkar in the international arena. Nicknamed Colonel, the Maharashtra-born made his debut in international circuit against New Zealand during the first Test in 1976. In ODIs, Vengsarkar represented India for the first time against the same opponents just a month later.

As Dilip Vengsarkar celebrates his 67th birthday today, it is time to take a look at former Indian skipper’s eventful career:

Advertisement

Dilip Vengsarkar shot to fame as a teenager after pulling off a sensational century against the Rest of India side in the Irani Trophy in 1975. Vengsarkar, at the age of 19, scored a gusty 110 in that clash. Vengsarkar’s classy performance was enough to catch the attention of the national selectors. Vengsarkar earned his maiden India call-up just a year later. But it was not a hassle-free start for him in international cricket. The ploy to promote Vengsarkar up in the batting order did not work out. The idea to use him as an opening batter had to be deserted soon. The change in his position did pay off as Vengsarkar found his most suitable slot in the batting order- No.3. A fruitful tour of Australia in 1977-78 helped him in establishing his berth in the squad. Vengsarkar emerged as Team India’s best performer after enjoying another exceptional outing in England in 1986. Apart from showcasing his stupendous batting, Dilip Vengsarkar also wore the hat of India skipper. He had led Team India in 10 Test matches. Vengsarkar ended his career with 116 Tests and 129 ODIs under his belt. He also became just the second Indian cricketer to feature in 100 Tests or more for India. Vengsarkar decided to bring the curtain down on his astonishing career in 1992. At the time of his retirement, Vengsarkar was just behind the one and only Sunil Gavaskar in terms of centuries and runs scored for India in Test cricket. After playing 116 matches, Dilip Vengsarkar recorded 6868 runs along with 17 centuries in Tests. In ODIs, he had scored 3508 runs. Following his retirement, Vengsarakar was named the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) chairman of selectors in 2006.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here