'Dilliwaalon, Nortje Aa Gaya': Tearaway Pacer Announces His Arrival to Delhi Capitals Fans in Style

South Africa right-arm fast bowler Anrich Nortje has touched down in India and is expected to feature in Delhi Capitals’ first home game of IPL 2023 to be played against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night. Nortje missed the franchise’s opening game against Lucknow Super Giants due to international commitments with South Africa involved in a two-match ODI series against the Netherlands at home.

DC announced the arrival of Nortje through a special Twitter video, where the Proteas pacer could be spotted announcing his entry in Hindi, saying, “Dilliwalon, Nortje aa gaya."

The 29-year-old cricketer further revealed his excitement about playing in front of the home fans after a hiatus of three seasons.

Nortje spoke about his “family-like" bonding with the other DC players, putting in a special mention of “Indian and Aussie" cricketers.

He’s positive DC will have a good season as the squad looks to be “balanced in general."

“Different players for different plans. I think we have covered most of the aspects. So, I am really excited about that," Norjte explained while looking forward to his first appearance of the season.

Soon after the news broke, plenty of DC fans marked their presence in the comment section, giving Nortje a warm welcome.

A fan showed his faith in the South African star, predicting his role in bolstering the pace attack of Delhi.

Another fan found Nortje’s entry dialogue quite entertaining.

A person pointed at Nortje’s freshly groomed moustache, which resembles Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s style in the Telugu blockbuster “RRR."

Here are some other reactions:

DC’s bowling looked quite pale in the opening encounter against Lucknow which they lost by a huge margin of 50 runs.

Chetan Sakariya might have picked up two wickets but the young Indian pacer was quite expensive, conceding as many as 53 runs during his four-over spell. Khaleel Ahmed, who was subbed in as an impact player, turned out to be the Capitals’ only standout bowler. The 25-year-old returned figures of 2/30.

David Miller, who is part of GT , has also arrived in the country. The star batter missed the season opener as well and is likely to go head-to-head against his national teammate Nortje in Tuesday’s match.

