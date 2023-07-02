'If India is Sending a B Team, They Should Make him Captain': Karthik Suggests Skipper for Asian Games 2023

The BCCI is planning to send both men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China later this year. As learned from several media reports, the men’s team will be a ‘B Squad’ as the main team will be in the middle of the 50-over World Cup to be played at home from October 5 to November 23. On the other hand, the first-string women’s team participate in the Asiad.

Meanwhile, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin should be named the captain of the team in the Asiad if the off-spinner is not part of the ODI setup.

As per reports, the Asian Games will be held between September 23 to October 8. In that case, the event will collide with the ODI World Cup as the Indian men’s team will begin its campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Hence, the board is likely to send a second-string team to China.

It was also reported that veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently not part of the main team setup, is likely to lead the team in the quadrennial extravaganza. But, Karthik has urged the selector to name Ashwin as the captain.

“Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever played in terms of his quality of bowling and the number of wickets he has picked. If India is sending a B team, with the main team preparing for the World Cup, they should make him the captain if he is not part of the ODI setup.