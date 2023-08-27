Don Bradman Birth Anniversary: Revisiting the Legacy of Greatest Cricketer to Play the Game

DON BRADMAN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Australian great Sir Donald Bradman’s stats and stories are forever parts of the cricketing heritage. He was a generational cricketer, widely regarded as the greatest player to have graced the game. Bradman was a jack of all trades and also excelled in other sports, including tennis, squash, golf and billiards. August 27 marks the Aussie icon’s 115th birth anniversary. Sachin Tendulkar met Sir Don Bradman on latter’s 90th birthday party in Adelaide in the year 1998. Let’s take this opportunity to celebrate his legacy and truly understand his impact on the lives of millions.