'Don't Give Me Hope': CSK Fan's Message to MS Dhoni at Chepauk After Cryptic Reply to Retirement Query

Chennai Super Kings registered a huge win over rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday in the IPL 2023.

The Chennai faithful revelled in the win over Rohit Sharma’s men as the celebrations began early following a commanding performance in all departments of the game by the home side.

As always the Chennai faithful stormed the MAC with creative banners and chants showing their support for the home side and one particular sign caught the eye.

The ongoing season of the IPL has been touted as skipper MS Dhoni’s final season and that has added to the hype around the Chennai Super Kings.

However, in a pre-match chat with Danny Morrison during a previous game, Dhoni had told the commentator, “You all have decided it is my last season" with a gleaming smile on his face.

A fan scripted the quote on a chart paper, while a fan nearby held up a poster that read “Don’t give me hope".

CSK registered a double over MI in the ongoing season as they claimed a 6-wicket win over the visitors at Chepauk on Sunday to go second in the table with 13 points from 11 games.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first as the CSK bowlers did excellently well to restrict the five-time title winners to a total of 139 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

Nehal Wadhera top scored for the Paltan with his 64-run knock, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 24 runs and 20 runs respectively.

Chasing the modest total, Chennai got off to a great start thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who have been in excellent touch this year. MI managed to dig in and scalp a few wickets but, the result was never in doubt as Conway’s 44-run performance and Shivam Dube quick 26-run contribution helped the home side cross the finish line comfortably.

