Batting great and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting heaped praise on Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for his recent performances during the ODI series against India. Marsh was the leading run-getter in the three-match series with 194 runs at a sublime average of 97.00. The Australian team management used him as the opening partner as David Warner missed the first two ODIs due to injury while the southpaw was demoted to middle-order in the decider.

Ponting has confirmed that Delhi Capitals will retain the same opening pair from the last season as Warner will open the innings alongside young Prithvi Shaw as Mitchell Marsh is expected to bat at number 3.

Advertisement

Also read - Explained: How Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023 Works, Who Can be Impact Player, How Are Toss Rules Changed and More

“We’ve got two world-class international players at the top of the order and David Warner has been one of the leading performers in IPL history opening the batting. We’ve got Prithvi Shaw, he’ll open the batting with David Warner," Ponting said on the sidelines of the jersey launch of Delhi Capitals as the franchise also signed a long-term partnership with DP World.

Ponting said that Marsh is in the form of his life as he has not seen him bat better than he currently is.

“Mitchell Marsh is most likely to bat at number three as he did for us last season and the games that he played, and he had some great impact on a couple of the games that we won last year. I don’t think I’ve seen him bat better than he is right now," he added.

Advertisement

“I think that ODI form although as an opener that we saw in this last series against India is exactly the way that we wanted to play for the Delhi Capitals. So David and Mitch arrived yesterday, obviously straight after the ODI series win. They didn’t train yesterday," he said.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting Rues Rishabh Pant’s Absence, Yet To Take ‘Keeper Call

Ponting further gave an update on Sarfaraz Khan’s fitness and said he would join the camp on Friday.

Advertisement

“He’ll be joining us today. He’s been up at the NCA for the last few weeks recovering from that fractured finger. He’ll hopefully join us today. We’ve got our first practice game tomorrow, which hopefully he will arrive today and be able to be part of that game tomorrow yet," he said.

The legendary Australia skipper also suggested that Delhi Capitals have not yet finalised their wicketkeeper for the next season.

Advertisement

“That’s what, that’s what the practice games are all about and that’s obviously a big hole that Rishabh leaves. You know even with the impact player rule that’s coming into the IPL this year, there’s lots of ways that you can think about using different players and wicketkeepers and things," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News here