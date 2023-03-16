'Dreams do Come True': Fangirl Sheyanka Patil on Cloud Nine After Meeting Idol Virat Kohli at RCB Camp

Royal Challengers Bangalore youngster Shreyanka Patil, who was picked by the Bengaluru-based team at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction for a price of Rupees 10 Lakhs has been a revelation for the Karnataka side in the WPL 2023.

Shreyanka, an ardent fan of former Indian captain and RCB talisman Virat Kohli, was over the moon when she got to meet her idol.

The all-rounder shared a post on the social media platform Twitter that read “Dreams do come true and I now have bigger dreams! So fortunate to be around him, to listen to him and in a way, call him a team mate!! #AllHailTheKing #KingKohli #RCB"

Advertisement

RCB got off to a disastrous start to the WPL as the Smriti Mandhana-led team slumped to five consecutive defeats in their opening five games of the tournament.

ALSO READ| LLC Masters: Typical Chris Gayle Blitz Powers World Giants to Win Over India Maharajas

Kohli visited RCB’s camp in Mumbai to motivate the players ahead of their game against UP Warriorz on Wednesday and shared his wisdom with the women’s unit.

Kohli used his own example to inspire the players who had faced a heavy setback in the first phase of the women’s T20 franchise league.

Advertisement

The Indian batsman said “I’ve been playing IPL for 15 years, and I haven’t won it yet. But that doesn’t stop me from being excited every year. That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put into every game and every tournament that I play."

The women’s unit paid attention to the words and knowledge of Kohli and carried it on into their game against the Lucknow-based side and ended up registering their first triumph in the league over Alyssa Healy’s side at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The win propelled the side from Bengaluru out of the bottom place as they moved into the fourth position in the standings as they leapt over Gujarat Giants, thanks to their superior net run rate.

Get the latest Cricket News here