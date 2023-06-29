Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar Shine as Central Zone Roar Back to Open Up 124-run Lead Over East Zone

Avesh Khan and Saurabh Kumar shared six wickets between them as Central Zone restricted East Zone for 122, having folded for 182 in their first innings

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 20:22 IST

Bengaluru, India

Saurabh Kumar and Avesh Khan's heroics have put Central Zone in command over East Zone (Twitter Image)
After a shabby batting effort, Central Zone came roaring back into the match bowling out East Zone for 122 in their first innings to enjoy a healthy lead of 124 runs in their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal on Thursday.

Central closed the day at 64 for no loss in their second innings. They were bundled out for 182 in their first innings on Wednesday after pacer Murasingh bagged five wickets.

Pacer Avesh Khan and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar shared six wickets equally among them to hasten the fall of East Zone.

They resumed from the overnight 32 for 2 and were in need of a solid partnership to cover the early losses.

Having already lost captain and prolific opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, East’s biggest hope of reaching a healthy total was experienced Anustup Majumdar and Riyan Parag.

Majumdar fell cheaply for 4, while Parag showed glimpses of his skills while making a 46-ball 33. Central captain and pacer Shivam Mavi jettisoned Parag, and it signalled the end of fight for East.

Murasingh played a cameo of 34-ball 30 but that only helped to reduce the lead of Central.

    • ALSO READ| Duleep Trophy 2023: Ton-up Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana Put North Zone in Command Over North East

    In their second innings, Central gave a much better account of themselves as openers Himanshu Mantri (25) and Vivek Singh (34) stayed till the close on second day to hand their team a definite edge.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Amrit Santlani

    first published: June 29, 2023, 20:22 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 20:22 IST
