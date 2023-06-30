Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh Kumar's Four-wicket Haul Puts Central Zone on Cusp of Victory

Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh Kumar's Four-wicket Haul Puts Central Zone on Cusp of Victory

Saurabh Kumar picked up a four-wicket haul to trigger East Zone's collapse as they were reduced to 69 for 6, needing 231 runs to win with just four wickets in hand

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 20:10 IST

Bengaluru, India

Saurabh Kumar picked up a 4-wicket haul to put Central Zone in command (Twitter Image)
Saurabh Kumar picked up a 4-wicket haul to put Central Zone in command (Twitter Image)

Central Zone’s Saurabh Kumar bagged four wickets to reduce East Zone to 69 for 6 and placed his side on the doorstep of a victory on the third day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal here on Friday.

Chasing an improbable 300 to win, East now need 231 runs more with four wickets remaining.

Along with Saurabh, the East Zone should be thankful to their batters too for this position of strength. In the second innings, they made 239 all out to construct an overall lead of 299 runs.

Ashes 2nd Test Live Cricket Score ENG vs AUS 2023 Day 3: England Draw First Blood, Australia’s Lead Crosses 150

Advertisement

Starting from their overnight 64 for no loss, Central moved ahead in the match through openers Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh.

Mantri (68, 153 balls, 7×4) and Vivek (56, 120 balls, 4×4, 2×6) milked 124 runs for the opening wicket, giving a clear edge to their side.

They departed in quick succession and the Central could not sustain the steam for the rest of the innings.

ALSO READ| Dream11 to Replace Byju’s on Team India Jersey | EXCLUSIVE

However, cameos by Saransh Jain (32) and Shubam Sharma (23) ensured that Central would not lose the momentum given by the openers.

top videos
  • Shahid Afridi Purchases Bull Worth Crores For Eid Al-Adha | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral
  • Ajit Agarkar Likely to Become Chief Selector After BCCI Plan to Hike Annual Salary: Report
  • Naveen Ul Haq Sweats it out in Gym | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral | #cricketvideos
  • Ashes 2023: Australia Gain 91-run First Innings Lead After Shattering England's Bazball | Cricket
  • Sachin Tendulkar | Century + wicket in an ODI Match | Cricket News | #shorts | #cricket

    • East failed to take the cue from Central batting, though.

    Their batting malfunctioned for the second time in the match against left-arm spinner Saurabh. Riyan Parag was batting on 6 at close but the target seems too tall for a one-man effort.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 20:05 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 20:10 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App