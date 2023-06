Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh Kumar's Four-wicket Haul Puts Central Zone on Cusp of Victory

Central Zone’s Saurabh Kumar bagged four wickets to reduce East Zone to 69 for 6 and placed his side on the doorstep of a victory on the third day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal here on Friday.

Chasing an improbable 300 to win, East now need 231 runs more with four wickets remaining.

Along with Saurabh, the East Zone should be thankful to their batters too for this position of strength. In the second innings, they made 239 all out to construct an overall lead of 299 runs.

Starting from their overnight 64 for no loss, Central moved ahead in the match through openers Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh.

Mantri (68, 153 balls, 7×4) and Vivek (56, 120 balls, 4×4, 2×6) milked 124 runs for the opening wicket, giving a clear edge to their side.

They departed in quick succession and the Central could not sustain the steam for the rest of the innings.

However, cameos by Saransh Jain (32) and Shubam Sharma (23) ensured that Central would not lose the momentum given by the openers.