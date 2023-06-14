Duleep Trophy: Ex-India cricketer Gursharan Singh to Represent DDCA in North Zone Selection Meet

Former India cricketer Gursharan Singh will represent DDCA in the North Zone selection meeting for the Duleep Trophy on Thursday. Singh, who was part of the Nikhil Chopra-led DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the 2022-23 season, has served the state in the capacity of coach and senior selector in the past.

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda confirmed the development to News18 CricketNext and said Singh was the unanimous choice.

“Yes, Gursharan Singh will attend the meeting from DDCA. He is a former India cricketer and continues to be close to cricketing affairs in the capital. It was a unanimous choice and we trust him to perform the duty to the best of his ability," says Manchanda, who is currently in London.

DDCA are yet to begin the process of appointing selectors for the 2023-24 season and felt Singh was the right choice considering he has served the state in the past as a selector and also discharged selection duties towards the end of the 2022-23 season.

“There are no selectors for this season yet and Gursharan has been a former selector with Delhi in the past and knows the boys well. He was also performing selection duties towards the end of the last season so we have confidence in him," adds Manchanda.

The meeting will be held in Gurugram on Thursday and will have veteran cricket administrator Anirudh Chaudhry as the convener. It will be attended by numerous representatives of other North Zone associations.

Chaudhry wrote an email to the DDCA on June 12 which mentioned the agenda of the meeting:

1) To appoint Captain for the North Zone team for the Duleep Trophy to be played at various venues from 28th June to 16th of July 2023

2) To select the North Zone team for the Duleep Trophy to be played at various venues from 28th June to 16th of July 2023

3) To deliberate, discuss and make decisions regarding the support staff for the North Zone team

Gursharan was “thankful to the DDCA" for this opportunity to represent the state in the North Zone meet and wants to put the best foot forward.

“I am thankful to the DDCA for giving me this opportunity and all my efforts will be directed at doing a fair and transparent job which allows our boys to get the platform," says Gursharan.

The veteran cricketer has been following Delhi’s senior players’ performances in the local club circuit and feels there is immense potential in the senior players to make it to the Indian team.

“I have been following the progress of our players in the off-season too and there are some really talented players in the Delhi team which did well in the last Ranji Trophy season," adds Gursharan.

The 60-year-old says he will do all in his capacity to ensure a champion North Zone squad is assembled for the Duleep Trophy and the team returns with a title.