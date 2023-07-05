Duleep Trophy Semi-final West Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Zone vs Central Zone Coverage on TV and Online

West Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming: West Zone will be up against the Central Zone cricket team in the semi-final of the Duleep Trophy on Wednesday. The Duleep Trophy semi-final game between West Zone and Central Zone will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, Andhra Pradesh.

To fortify their chances against an in-form-looking Central Zone side, the West Zone team brought in big names like Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan. Central Zone will head into the game having defeated East Zone by 170 runs in the quarter-finals. Thanks to the efforts of Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri and Upendra Yadav, the Central Zone was able to put up a total of 182 in the first innings. Avesh Khan and Saurabh Kumar picked up three wickets each, to bowl out East Zone in the first innings for 122.

In their second innings, Himanshu Mantri’s heroic innings of 68 and Vivek Singh’s 56 helped the Central Zone in putting up a total of 239. A phenomenal eight-wicket haul from Saurabh Kumar was enough to earn a convincing victory for Central Zone.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Duleep Trophy semi-final match between West Zone and Central Zone; here is all you need to know:

What date Duleep Trophy semi-final match between West Zone and Central Zone will be played?

The Duleep Trophy semi-final match between West Zone and Central Zone will start from July 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Duleep Trophy semi-final match West Zone vs Central Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy semi-final match between West Zone and Central Zone will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, Andhra Pradesh.

What time will the Duleep Trophy semi-final match between West Zone and Central Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy semi-final match between West Zone and Central Zone will start at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy semi-final match?

West Zone vs Central Zone match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy semi-final match live streaming?

West Zone vs Central Zone match will not be streamed live in India.

