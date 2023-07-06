Duleep Trophy Semifinals Day 2 Highlights: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Fifty as West Zone on Top; North Zone Take 54-run Lead at Stumps

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals lived up to its billing as some of the big names in Indian cricket such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan all took to the field in Bengaluru. It was all to play for as a place in the final of the Duleep Trophy is up for grabs and after Stumps on Wednesday, North Zone and South Zone are evenly poised however West Zone appear to have stamped their authority over Central Zone.
North Zone lead South Zone by 54 runs at stumps. Earlier, Jayant Yadav and Vaibhav Arora claimed three wickets each to restrict South Zone to 195. Ankit Kalsi (21*) and Prabhsimran Singh (6*) are in the middle for North Zone at the moment and they have a big task ahead to put a formidable target in front of South Zone. North Zone 51/2 at Stumps.
Courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara’s fine half-century, West Zone have extended their lead to 241 at stumps on Day 1. Pujara (50*) and Sarfaraz Khan (6*) are in the middle for West Zone and they will look extend their lead over Central Zone on Day 4. Saurabh Kumar claimed two wickets for Central Zone as West scored 149/3 at Stumps.
Cheteshwar Pujara hits a fifty after getting dropped from India’s Test squad. The talismanic batter is currently batting on 50 alongside Sarfaraz Khan (6). The West Zone has already taken a 241-run lead and are looking to dominate the Central Zone in the mega semifinal.
West Zone continue to flex their muscles as they have opened up a staggering 219-run lead over Central Zone, having scored 128/2 after 30.3 overs. Meanwhile in the other game, play has been stopped due to poor lighting with South Zone trailing North Zone by 37 runs.
West Zone were batting at 98/2 after 22.2 overs when rain stopped play, meaning they hold a lead of 190 runs, whereas in the other semifinal South Zone trail North Zone by 37 runs, with the latter being 34/1 after 7 overs.
West Zone are in the driving seat against Central Zone, they have extended their lead to 166 runs, having reached a score of 75/2. On the other hand, rain has once again stopped play between South Zone and North Zone, although the latter are having a lead of 12 runs.
West Zone are looking for an extensive lead after restricting Central Zone to a total of 128 runs, they reach 40/2, having lost two early wickets in the second session. South Zone meanwhile are hanging with the edge as they have reduced North Zone’s lead to a mere 15 runs, they reach 187/9.
West Zone have roared back in their Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal clash, after getting dismissed for 220 runs, they have managed to restrict Central Zone to a total of 128 runs in their first innings, thereby opening up a 92 run lead. A Nagwaswalla picked up a five wicket haul for West Zone.
Central Zone are looking in a spot of bother against West Zone as the team led by Shivam Mavi are six wickets down, batting at 105/6, trailing West Zone by 115 runs. In the other semifinal, North Zone’s lead has been reduced to 40 runs with South Zone scoring 158/5 as Tilak Varma continues to shine.
Lunch break in both Duleep trophy semifinals as the first session comes to an end and both matches are evenly poised on Day 2.
South Zone are trailing North Zone by 67 runs as they reach Lunch at 131/4, captain Mayank Agarwal unbeaten at 67 leading the charge.
In the other semifinal, Central Zone have lost five wickets and they trail West Zone by 133 runs.
Finally, play has resumed between South Zone and North Zone with South looking to cut down the latter’s lead which currently stands at 92 runs. Central Zone meanwhile are at 69/3, they trail West Zone by 151 runs.
Rain in Bengaluru has forced play to a halt between South Zone and North Zone. South Zone at 71/4, trailing North Zone by 127 runs, meanwhile in the other semifinal between Central Zone and West Zone, Central Zone have lost three early wickets, they are at 27/3 trailing West Zone by 193 runs.
Central Zone captain Shivam Mavi picked up 4 wickets on Day 1 of their Duleep trophy semifinal against West Zone and on Day 2, he cleaned up the remaining two batters to restrict West Zone to a total of 220 runs, meanwhile play has been stopped in the other semifinal due to bad lighting.
1st Session of Day 2 of the Duleep trophy 2023 semifinals is underway in Bengaluru, West Zone are looking to build their lead while South Zone have six wickets and they trail North Zone by 135 runs.
A star studded West Zone side got off to a shaky start but Atit Sheth’s 74-run knock, combined with Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s 39-run inning helped them score 216/8 at Stumps on Day 1 with Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla unbeaten overnight as they will look to add more runs to their side’s total. Shivam Mavi was the pick of the lot among bowlers having picked up 4 wickets.
North Zone had a shaky start on Day 1 as they were restricted to 198 runs, following a five wicket haul from Vidhwath Kaverappa. In reply, South Zone captain Mayank Agarwal is leading the charge, he is unbeaten at 37 but they lost 4 wickets and reached Stumps at 63/4, trailing by 135 runs.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinals. After an action-packed Day 2 featuring heavy hitters such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar, all the stars will be in action again on Day 2.
The star-studded West Zone side proved to be a tough nut to crack for Central Zone at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur as Priyank Panchal’s side finished with a score of 216/8 at Stumps on Day 1.
Atit Sheth was the MVP for West Zone as his 74-run knock helped stabilize the team after a strong bowling performance from Central Zone. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja added 39 runs to the cause with Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla remaining unbeaten overnight.
Shivam Mavi was the wrecker-in-chief for Central Zone having picked up 4 wickets while all the remaining bowlers also chipped in with a wicket each.
In the other semifinal, North Zone were restricted to a total of 198 runs by a valiant South Zone unit but they also lost 4 wickets before the end of the day’s play, finishing at 64/3, trailing North by 135 runs.
Vidhwath Kaverappa picked up a fifer on Day 1 before Harshit Rana and Baltej Singh shared 2 wickets each for North Zone.
