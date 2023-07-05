Duleep Trophy Semifinals Highlights: South Zone Trail North Zone by 135 Runs; West Zone 216/8 at Stumps

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 18:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan will be in action from today with the semifinals of 2023 Duleep Trophy getting underway. In the first semifinal, a star-studded West Zone will take on Central Zone at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. In the second semifinal, South Zone will face North Zone at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests and over 7000 runs, has scripted tales of valour over the years. But now he finds himself out of reckoning for India.
Shaw and Sarfaraz also fall under that redemption line, but there is a subtle subtext to it.
Shivam Mavi ran riot with the ball and claimed four wickets on Day 1 of the clash as West Zone were restricted to 216/8 at stumps. Atit Seth scored a 74-run knock to revive the West Zone innings after they were half down for 65. Star players Cheteshwar Pujara (28), Sarfaraz Khan (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) failed to score big as Central Zone ended the day on high.
Mayank Agarwal (37*) and Tilak Varma (12*) tried to rebuild the South Zone innings after a poor start to their innings. However, they have a long way to go after posting 63/4 at stumps on Day 1. They trail North Zone by 135 runs who scored 198 in the first innings. Vidhwath Kaverappa claimed a fifer for South Zone in the first innings.
Hanuma Vihari had a forgettable outing against North Zone in the first innings as he departs for a duck. Mayank Agarwal has been fighting the lone battle for the team at the moment, while Harshit Rana and Baltej Singh have claimed two wickets each.
Atit Seth and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s partnership has revived West Zone innings after an impressive show with the ball from Shivam Mavi. The Central Zone skipper claimed three wickets early to put pressure on West Zone.
Vaibhav Arora and Baltej Singh displayed some fightback for North Zone with a gritty stand for the tenth wicket. The duo tried hard to take their team over 200 but the South Zone bundled them out for 198. Vidhwath Kaverappa claimed a fifer for South Zone.
Things at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are far worse than at Alur as North Zone find themselves tottering at 128/7. Captain Jayant Yadav has walked pack to the pavilion for 2 while Pulkit Narang is out for 0. Nishant Sindhu is batting on 19 with the tailenders now. Ankit Kumar departed for 33 for 70. Vidwath Kaverappa has been the pick of the bowlers for South Zone picking up four wickets so far while KV Sasikanth has two to his name.
Cheteswar Pujara is waging a lone battle it seems, batting on 17 off 70 balls as the West Zone have lost half of their side. The latest to fall is wicketkeeper batter Het Patel to Avesh Khan. West Zone are tottering at 87/5. For Central Zone Shivam Mavi has picked up two wickets so far, while Avesh Khan. Yash Thakur and Saurabh Kumar have one apiece.
Prabhsiram Singh was looking in ominous touch as he has raced to 49 off just 51 balls for North Zone against South Zone. But he has fallen to KV Sasikanth and North Zone are now 97/4 in 31.3 overs. Ankit Kumar (29) is joined by young upstart Nishant Sindhu in the middle.
Things are not going right for West Zone as they lose their fourth wicket in the form of Sarfraz Khan. Khan fell to Shivam Mavi for a 12-ball duck as West Zone have now lost 4 wickets for just 59 runs on the board.
North Zone are fighting back after they were reduced to 18/3. Prabhsimran Singh, selected in India A squad for the Emerging Asia Cup - is batting with Ankit Kumar (27*) on 24 as the duo have taken North Zone to 69/3 in 27 overs against South Zone.
After a steady start, West Zone have been dealt some quick blows. Prithvi Shaw fell to Saurabh Kumar for 26 while Suryakumar Yadav was taken out by Shivam Mavi for just 7 runs. West Zone also went on to lose their skipper Priyank Panchal for just 13 runs, trapped in front by Yash Thakur. West Zone 56/3
West Zone captain Priyank Panchal and Prithvi Shaw have made a steady start for their team against Central Zone. The opening pair has added 17 runs in 9.3 overs so far.
Vidwath Kaverappa has landed an early breakthrough for South Zone has he has gotten rid of North Zone opener Dhruv Shorey for 11. Prashant Chopra and Ankit Kalsi are the two batters in the middle. Score 13/1 in 11 overs
Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KV Sasikanth
Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Baltej Singh, Ankit Kalsi, Jayant Yadav (c), Pulkit Narang
Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Atit Sheth, Het Patel (wk), Chintan Gaja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Amandeep Khare, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi (c), Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur
West Zone captain Priyank Panchal has won the toss and decided to bat first against Central Zone in Alur.
South Zone captain Hanuma Vihari has won the toss and opted to field first against North Zone in Bengaluru.
Priyank Panchal (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sruyakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Shivam Mavi (c), Upendra Yadav (wk), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.
Jayant Yadav (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kalsi, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Abid Mushtaq, Vaibhav Arora, Himanshu Rana
Hanuma Vihari (captain), Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma, Ravikumar Samarth, Pradosh Paul, Ricky Bhui, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sachin Baby, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 2023 Duleep Trophy semifinals. A bunch of India stars and hopefuls will be in action from today aiming to make an impression on the BCCI selectors. Among the big names in action include Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar.
Sarfaraz is a sailor in the same boat. He has envious numbers too in the domestic circuit. He remains one of those few batsmen to have scored over 900 runs in two successive seasons (2020-21, 2021-22).
Suryakumar, on the other hand, is an integral part of India’s white ball squads. But the Mumbaikar has not been able to replicate that success in the longer format.
Washington Sundar will be itching to prove his long form fitness level after a gap of nearly six months as he takes to the field for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone.
While North demolished North East Zone by 511 runs in the quarter-final, the South gained direct entry into the semi-final based on their performance in the previous edition.
The match will be important for some of the current and future India hopefuls and Washington is the most notable among them.
Three national selectors are currently in Bengaluru (Salil Ankola is supposed to track the national team in the West Indies) for the two semi-finals and they will certainly watch the off-spinner and the left-handed batter’s performance and fitness with lot of interest.
The other name that would generate a lot of interest is left-handed batter Sai Sudharshan, whose silken strokes during the IPL had caught the imagination of the fans and is being considered a serious future India prospect.
News18 Live Blog Team