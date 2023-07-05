Duleep Trophy Semifinals Highlights: South Zone Trail North Zone by 135 Runs; West Zone 216/8 at Stumps

Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan will be in action from today with the semifinals of 2023 Duleep Trophy getting underway. In the first semifinal, a star-studded West Zone will take on Central Zone at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. In the second semifinal, South Zone will face North Zone at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests and over 7000 runs, has scripted tales of valour over the years. But now he finds himself out of reckoning for India.

Shaw and Sarfaraz also fall under that redemption line, but there is a subtle subtext to it.