'Earlier MS Dhoni Used to Manage The Team, This Year...': Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds CSK Skipper

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni for managing himself and the team well this season thus far. The legendary wicketkeeper batter is getting big support from the crowd this season even in the matches away from Chennai. It is expected to be his last season and the fans are rooting for Dhoni to lift the fifth IPL trophy for Chennai.

Despite the injury crisis in the camp, Dhoni has managed to resources well and got the best out of the players. CSK’s biggest strength this season is the way their batters are firing and the way skipper MS Dhoni is leading them by optimising his resources to perfection.

Manjrekar praised Dhoni for the way he’s managing his teammates, as well as himself because the knee injury seems to be pestering him constantly.

“MS Dhoni is a clever cricketer. He knows his limitations. We are seeing a new avatar of him this season. Earlier he used to manage the team, this year, he’s also managing himself," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri talked highly of Shivam Dube for his power-hitting capabilities as he has been clearing the boundary ropes for fun this season.

Shastri said, “Shivam Dube has range and power. He’s tall and he can easily hit sixes just by standing in his place, which makes him a dangerous batter. He’s been given the license from the skipper to just go out there and explode."

Ajinkya Rahane’s revamped version is another big boost for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023. The senior India cricketer has got the freedom at CSK to express himself which has done wonders for him, as well as for the franchise.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch thinks the faith coach Stephen Fleming and skipper Dhoni showed in Rahane is paying dividends.

Aaron Finch said, “Ajinkya Rahane got the freedom at CSK. After a poor run last year, he might have thought his IPL career was done. But then he got another opportunity after CSK picked him up. He got that unexpected opportunity with MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming tapping on his shoulders and saying ‘you are playing’ go and have some fun, express yourself."

