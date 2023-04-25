'Ek Match ke Baad Drop Kyon Kiya?: Former India Opener Questions Suryakumar Yadav's Exclusion From WTC Final Squad

Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut earlier this year amidst much fanfare thanks to his stunning performances in white-ball cricket for the Indian cricket team. He played in first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in February and made 8 runs in the first innings as India completed an innings victory.

Interestingly, despite playing one Test and getting to bat just once, Yadav was then left to warm the benches for the remainder of the series as India took a 2-0 lead before Australia pulled one back to make it 2-1.

India held onto their lead to retain the trophy.

On Tuesday, Yadav was also snubbed for the ICC World Test Championship Final to be played against Australia in June this year. In the 15-man squad, Ajinkya Rahane has made a Test comeback a month after he was dropped from BCCI’s central contracts for the ongoing season.

Rahane is currently playing in the IPL where for Chennai Super Kings, he’s been putting up impressive performances with the bat. He last played a Test in January 2022 following which he was dropped.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is happy with Rahane’s inclusion but has put up a big question mark over BCCI’s selection policy.

Chopra doesn’t understand how a player like Yadav can be judged on the basis of one Test innings and if he’s not required, then why was the Test selection made in the first place.

“Happy for Rahane. But how does the SKY inclusion-exclusion make sense?? Select kyon kiya…kar liya toh ek match ke baad drop kyon kiya? (Why has he been dropped after just one match?)" Chopra tweeted on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t considered as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

India squad For WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

