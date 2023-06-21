'Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense': Iceland Cricket's Brutal Dig at England After Australia Clinch 2-wicket Win

England’s much-hyped ‘Bazball’ took a massive hit on Tuesday after Australia captain Pat Cummins led his side to a stunning 2-wicket win in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. In a thrilling chase of 281, Australia were almost out of the race after losing 8 wickets for 227. With the likes of Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey back in the hut and 54 runs remaining, the Australian supporters hoped for a miracle and captain Cummins came up with a match-winning partnership with ace off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Cummins certainly replicated Ben Stokes’ show in Headingley from the Ashes 2019 when the Aussies lost a Test match with one wicket required to get home. The victory handed the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 5-match Test series and left the Englishmen to revise their ‘Bazball’ theory.

Ashes 2023, England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights

“One of the beauties of this series is the totally contrasting styles," Cummins said after the match. “We both played to our strengths. You don’t necessarily know which style is better but it makes for good entertainment," he added.

Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket has taken a brutal dig at England for losing the Test match to Australia. Taking to Twitter, Iceland Cricket wrote, “Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense".

England’s decision to declare their first innings at 393 for 8 was highlighted as a ‘Brave Move’ while many didn’t like it. It did surprise the people watching the game but wasn’t enough to outclass the Australians who won the World Test Championship just a week back.

“I saw it as a chance to pounce on Australia. Never easy for someone to go out and bat for 20 minutes. Who knows? Maybe Root and Jimmy could have got out and we would have been in the same place," said England captain Ben Stokes on the declaration after losing the Edgbaston Test.