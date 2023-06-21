ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: David Warner Imitates Virat Kohli’s Gesture To Silence Barmy Army At Edgbaston

David Warner took on the Barmy Army, a noisy group of England cricket fans, on day four of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The Aussie opener failed to impress with the bat in the first Ashes Test scoring 45 runs across two innings. So, it was not quite surprising when Warner had to face Barmy Army’s taunts.

Warner did not seem to be perturbed by the jeers, he reacted by imitating a gesture made by Virat Kohli in the 2021 series against England. Warner put his hand to his ear and asked the crowd, present at the Eric Hollies Stand, to keep going.

This is not the first time that David Warner made headlines for reacting to a section of English crowd. After the infamous 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal Steve Smith and Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months. After serving his punishment, Warner returned to Test cricket in the Ashes in 2019.

During that Test match, the English supporters harassed Warner with chants of “he’s got sandpaper in his hands."

Warner, in response, pulled out his pockets to show that those are empty. Coming back to the opening Ashes Test, England scored 393 in the first innings. Australia managed to close out the gap by scoring 386.

In the second innings, Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon sunk England’s ship as they picked up four wickets each. England were bowled out for 273 in the second innings, setting up a target of 281 for the visitors. Australia went on to win the first Test by two wickets.

England skipper Ben Stokes’ decision to declare the first innings might have cost him the game. Stokes, however, defended his decision.