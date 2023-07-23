ENG vs AUS 4th Test: Australia Retain Ashes After Rain Dashes England's Hopes on Final Day

The Manchester weather dashed England’s hopes to level the series and keep the series alive as rain washed out the final day of the fourth Test on Sunday. The game at Old Trafford ended in a draw and as a result, Australia retained the Ashes with an unassailable 2-1 lead. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at the Kenning Oval next week, the venue where the Aussies thumped recently to win the World Test Championship 2021-23.

Heavy overnight rain left the outfield dampened which meant play was unable to start as scheduled at 11:00 am local time. No sooner had it been announced that play would resume at 1200 GMT, provided there was no further rain, the ground was subjected to a fresh downpour lasting several hours.

The match was officially abandoned by the umpires as a draw at 1624 GMT. Australia finished on 214-5 in their second innings, 61 runs behind England’s first-innings 592 after rain meant only 30 overs’ play was possible on Saturday’s fourth day.

England managed to take just one wicket in that time when part-time off-spinner Joe Root had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind, but not before the Australian had held up the hosts’ victory charge with 111.

Old Trafford is notorious for weather delays — the ground has now had 25 complete days rained off in Test cricket, plus an additional two entire Tests abandoned.

England restricted world Test champions Australia to 317 in their first innings before racing to 592 all out, thanks largely to opener Zak Crawley’s breathtaking 189 and an unbeaten 99 from Jonny Bairstow. Fast bowler Mark Wood ripped through Australia’s top order on Friday with three wickets.

But Australia kept England at bay on Saturday during a stand of 103 between Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh (31 not out).