ENG vs AUS: Ben Stokes Smashes 16th Six of Ashes 2023, Breaks Kevin Pietersen's Record

Ben Stokes on Saturday record the most number of sixes hit in an Ashes series, braking Kevin Pietersen’s record from the memorable 2005 England-Australia series.

During the third day of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series at The Oval in London, Stokeshit his 15th six of the series to break Pietersen’s record, who had hit 14. In fact, Stokes was third on the list of most sixes in the Ashes, with 13 maximums in 2019. It is Andrew Flintoff, in fourth, who hit 11 sixes in the 2005 Ashes series.

Overall, Stokes’ effort of 16 sixes, ties the England captain with West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer, when he hit 16 sixes against Bangladesh in the 2018-19 series, behind India skipper Rohit Sharma, who smashed 19 maximums in the 2019-20 series against South Africa.

Stokes hit only one six in England’s second innings before he was caught in the deep by his opposite number, Austrlia captain, Pat Cumminsoff the bowling of Todd Murphy.

Joe Root’s fluent fifty though helped England moved quickly on to 265-4 at tea, 253 runs ahead of Australia.

The hosts, bidding to level the series, lost the wickets of Zak Crawley (73), Ben Stokes (42) and Harry Brook (seven) in the afternoon session but continued to bat positively.

Root looked in excellent touch, hitting eight fours and one six as he passed fifty for the 90th time in tests and was 61 not out at the interval with Jonny Bairstow on 34.

Crawley, who drove the first ball of the day from Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary, fell straight after lunch flashing at a wide ball from Pat Cummins and edging a catch to Steve Smith in the slips.

Root joined Stokes and they added 63 for the third wicket before Stokes got out.

Brook, who struck his second ball from Murphy for a straight six, was dismissed by a fine lifting ball from Josh Hazlewood which he nicked through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Bairstow also showed attacking intent, hitting five fours in his unbeaten 32 off 31 balls.

Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a rapid opening stand of 79 in the morning which ended when the latter, on 42, edged Starc to Carey and the Australians successfully reviewed the umpire’s decision of not out.