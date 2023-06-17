ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Usman Khawaja's 1st Test Ton in England Revives Australia After Rough Start

Usman Khawaja’s scintillating hundred highlighted the second day of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston as Australia posted 311 for 5 at stumps. They are still 82 runs behind England’s 393 but it no longer seems an uphill task for the Aussies, given the 90-plus unbeaten partnership between Khawaja and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Australia’s deficit was cut down to 82 runs after Khawaja revived Australia’s fortunes with an unbeaten 126. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey contributed 52 not out in a partnership worth 91 runs.

Khawaja shouldered the Australian innings after Stuart Broad struck twice in an over, soon after the beginning of the play on Saturday. The Englishmen began the proceedings with three maiden overs on the trot, keeping the opening duo of Khawaja and David Warner at bay. Broad then jolted the Aussies with back-to-back wickets of Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the 11 over, putting the host on top of the game.

Smith survived the hat-trick delivery but rarely looked comfortable in a 59-ball stay that didn’t feature a single boundary. Ben Stokes’s bowling fitness had been called into question by a longstanding left knee injury, but the lively all-rounder struck when he rapped Smith on the back foot with a nip-back ball.

The batsman’s review upheld South African umpire Marais Erasmus’s decision and Smith, whose twin centuries in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston four years ago powered Australia to a 251-run win, was out for 16.

But as the ball got older and conditions for batting eased, Khawaja and Travis Head checked England’s progress with a fourth-wicket stand of 81.

But Stokes kept Moeen, in for the injured Jack Leach, going in what was the bowler’s first Test in nearly two years since he ‘retired’ from all red-ball cricket. His faith was rewarded when Head, fresh from a hundred in Australia’s WTC final win over India at The Oval last week, fell for a typically brisk 50 off 63 balls after dragging a drive off Moeen to Zak Crawley at midwicket.