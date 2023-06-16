'Closer Look at Edgbaston Pitch': Wasim Jaffer Takes Sly Dig at England With 'Highway' Reference

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer couldn’t hold back his emotions as he took a sly dig at England regarding the Edgbaston pitch where Ben Stokes’ side locked horns against Australia in the first Test of Ashes 2023.

Jaffer seemingly compared the Edgbaston pitch to a ‘highway’ sharing an edited image of the pitch alongside the image of a highway near Birmingham.

Stokes’ side hosted Australia, the recently crowned World Test Championship (WTC) winners after they outclassed Rohit Sharma-led India at the Oval in the final.

It was ideal preparation for Pat Cummins’ side as they began the WTC 2023-25 cycle against their historic rivals, although, the pitch at Edgbaston became a butt of jokes as fans compared it to a ‘highway’ with former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer among those who led the reactions.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer, who is known to be one who never minces his words, took a sly dig at the Edgbaston pitch by sharing a morphed image of the 22-yards alongside an image of the highway near Birmingham.

“Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch #Ashes23," wrote the former opener in his post.

Here are some other reactions on the pitch:

Talking about the first Test of Ashes 2023, Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first, while Cummins also said he’d have preferred to bat first. While Australia were successful in getting Ben Duckket’s wicket early, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley put the visitors under pressure.

