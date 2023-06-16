ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: Birmingham Weather Forecast And Edgbaston Pitch Report

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test: The oldest rivalry of Test cricket is coming back to enthral cricket fans with England and Australia going head-to-head in the opening Test of the Ashes. The eagerly anticipated red-ball clash will be hosted at the Edgbaston, beginning on June 16.

England have been in exceptional form in the longest format since New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum took over their coaching responsibility last year and Ben Stokes became their new Test captain. The duo heralded a new era, introducing an aggressive brand of Test cricket which has been nicknamed “Bazball."

England pulled off a commanding start to this home summer, beating Ireland in a one-off Test. Ben Stokes and Co will eye to continue the winning momentum and kick off their campaign in the Ashes on a positive note. Australia will head to the Ashes high on confidence after taking home their first World Test Championship (WTC) title. The Pat Cummins-led side put up a dominant performance in the Ultimate Test, outclassing India in every department and eventually, winning the match by a comfortable margin of 209 runs. Australia will be desperate to bag the Ashes series which they haven’t won in England since 2001.

Pitch Report: The wicket at Edgbaston is recognised to offer a balanced surface. Seamers will enjoy bowling with the new ball while batters will need to be extra careful in the first session. After the pitch gets cracked, batters are expected to find a good connection. Considering the nature of the Edgbaston track, the first Ashes Test is predicted to be a neck-to-neck battle.

Weather Report: The weather in Birmingham is expected to be mostly clear during the first two days of the opening Ashes test, which begins on June 16. But light showers can play a spoilsport on the remaining three days. The temperature will hover around 14 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is predicted to be 37-65 per cent. England vs Australia Ashes First Test Probable XIs: