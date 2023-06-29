Joe Root Bamboozles Travis Head with a Stunner, Removes Cameron Green for a Duck in Same Over: WATCH

Travis Head gave England a taste of their own ‘Bazball’ medicine on the opening day of the second Ashes Test. The ace Australian batter carried on his red-hot form at Lord’s, bringing up his fifty off just 48 balls. He continued dealing in boundaries before getting uprooted by former England captain Joe Root.

Head’s scintillating knock came to an end in the 75th over when he danced down the line and got stumped. Root bowled a flighted delivery that turned massively after pitching on wide of off stump. Head slipped after going a long way out of the crease while Bairstow grabbed the ball in no time and dislodged the bails.

A couple of deliveries later, Root got the better of Cameron Green with a short ball. The Aussie all-rounder went for an aggressive pull shot but holed it put to James Anderson at mid-off.

Steve Smith’s unbeaten 85 powered Australia to an impressive 339-5 at stumps. He anchored century stands with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head after Warner and Khawaja frustrated England in the morning.

Josh Tongue, making his Ashes debut, became the first England bowler to bowl out Australia’s opening batsmen since 1968, and the first at Lord’s since 1884. But the bowling decayed on a slow pitch. Anderson conceded only 29 runs from 15 overs without luck but England conceded 36 extras, including 12 no-balls.

Labuschagne and Smith combined for a stand of 102 in stark response to sharing a total of 35 runs at Edgbaston last week in Australia’s two-wicket win. Australia captain Pat Cummins expected a big comeback from his two best batters and they delivered at almost 5 an over.